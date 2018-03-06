Audentes Therapeutics : to Present at the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases, today announced that Matthew R. Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 10:00 am ET.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors + Media section of the Audentes website. A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Audentes website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases. We are currently conducting Phase 1/2 clinical studies of our lead product candidates AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), and AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome. We have two additional product candidates in development, including AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT). We are a focused, experienced and passionate team committed to forging strong, global relationships with the patient, research and medical communities.

