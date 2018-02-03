Log in
AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/02 05:36:04 pm
788 EUR   -1.50%
10:20a AUDI : Third Audi victory in Bathurst 12 Hour
02/03 AUDI : Double disappointment for Audi in Chile
02/02 German car production stalled by 24-hour strikes
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Audi : Double disappointment for Audi in Chile

02/03/2018 | 10:35pm CET

Title defender Lucas di Grassi fought back from 13th on the grid to sixth position in the first half of the race. However, immediately following the car change halfway through the race, the Brazilian had to park his second Audi e-tronFE04 in the pits due to power loss.

His teammate, Daniel Abt, who had started the race from ninth position on the grid, was hit on the rear wheel by Nick Heidfeld shortly after the start. The rear suspension of his Audi e-tronFE04 was broken in the incident. Abt had to switch to his second car after only seven laps and subsequently stopped early because due to his extremely early pit stop the energy would not have been sufficient for him to finish the race.

'I've been in racing for many years: Sometimes it goes with you and sometimes everything goes against you - the latter is certainly the case with us at the moment,' Team Principal Allan McNish said after the race. 'Two retirements today for different reasons is extremely disappointing. But we know that's how it goes in racing sometimes. Daniel was unfortunately hit on lap one. Lucas drove a strong race and suddenly had no power anymore after the pit stop. We don't know the reason yet.'

Audi AG published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 21:34:03 UTC.

Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | NSU | DE0006757008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Johann Stadler Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG8.55%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION8.30%64 369
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-7.65%42 357
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES26.04%36 052
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%26 319
FERRARI22.27%24 221
