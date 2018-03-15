Audi : Expects Flat Deliveries, Slight Revenue Increase in 2018

By Max Bernhard

Audi AG said Thursday that it expects deliveries to be flat in 2018 and forecast a slight revenue increase as it expects model changes to weigh down sales at the beginning of the year.

Volkswagen AG luxury car maker said it expects model changes to weigh down sales at the beginning of the year.

Audi sees an operative margin of between 8% and 10% in 2018 and a research-and-development ratio slightly above its target range of between 6.0% and 6.5%.

Audi's adjusted operating margin last year was 8.4%, up from 8.2%, as adjusted operating profit rose to 5.1 billion euros ($6.31 billion) from EUR4.8 billion, Volkswagen reported Tuesday. Audi's revenue for the year rose to EUR60.1 billion.

At the end of 2017, Audi increased provisions for the diesel emissions scandal in the U.S. by EUR387 million, it said.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard