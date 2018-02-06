Log in
AUDI AG
Audi : German Prosecutors Raid Audi Premises in Connection With Diesel Cheating

02/06/2018
   By Max Bernhard

Audi AG (>> Audi AG) premises and one private apartment were raided on Tuesday by German public prosecutors in connection with emissions cheating.

The Volkswagen AG (>> Volkswagen AG) subsidiary's offices and sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, as well as a private apartment in Baden-Wuerttemberg, were searched by investigators, the Munich public prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

An Audi spokesman confirmed the raids and said the company is cooperating fully with the authorities.

The investigations focus on devices that were used to manipulate emissions testing of diesel engines that were intended to be sold in Europe, and 14 suspects are being investigated in connection to the case, the public prosecutor said.

Just last week, prosecutors had searched the apartments of six current and former Audi employees.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article : Audi AG, Volkswagen AG
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Johann Stadler Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG8.27%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION8.30%63 498
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-7.65%42 696
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES26.04%34 523
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%26 099
FERRARI21.27%22 948
