Audi : German Prosecutors Raid Audi Premises in Connection With Diesel Cheating

By Max Bernhard

Audi AG (>> Audi AG) premises and one private apartment were raided on Tuesday by German public prosecutors in connection with emissions cheating.

The Volkswagen AG (>> Volkswagen AG) subsidiary's offices and sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, as well as a private apartment in Baden-Wuerttemberg, were searched by investigators, the Munich public prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

An Audi spokesman confirmed the raids and said the company is cooperating fully with the authorities.

The investigations focus on devices that were used to manipulate emissions testing of diesel engines that were intended to be sold in Europe, and 14 suspects are being investigated in connection to the case, the public prosecutor said.

Just last week, prosecutors had searched the apartments of six current and former Audi employees.

