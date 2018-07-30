Audi PB 18 e-tron: show car world premiere at Pebble Beach Car Week

The abbreviated name for the Audi premiere - Audi PB18 e-tron- refers to the Pebble Beach venue and the year of the debut. It likewise recalls the LeMans-series winner Audi R18 e-tron, whose technology inspired the solutions for various details. The styling of the Audi PB 18 e-tronwas developed at the new Malibu Design Loft.

The Audi PB18 e-tronwill be unveiled at 5 p.m. on August 23, 2018, on the Laguna Seca racetrack. The concept car will then be shown at the legendary vehicle presentation 'The Quail' on August 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Audi will present the concept car once more in Laguna Seca on August 25 (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.). And the concept car can be seen for the final time on Sunday, August 26, at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. In parallel to the show car world premiere, Audi is also showing an extensive range of vintage cars and performance vehicles.