Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Audi PB 18 e-tron: show car world premiere at Pebble Beach Car Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

The abbreviated name for the Audi premiere - Audi PB18 e-tron- refers to the Pebble Beach venue and the year of the debut. It likewise recalls the LeMans-series winner Audi R18 e-tron, whose technology inspired the solutions for various details. The styling of the Audi PB 18 e-tronwas developed at the new Malibu Design Loft.

The Audi PB18 e-tronwill be unveiled at 5 p.m. on August 23, 2018, on the Laguna Seca racetrack. The concept car will then be shown at the legendary vehicle presentation 'The Quail' on August 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Audi will present the concept car once more in Laguna Seca on August 25 (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.). And the concept car can be seen for the final time on Sunday, August 26, at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. In parallel to the show car world premiere, Audi is also showing an extensive range of vintage cars and performance vehicles.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 13:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
03:07pAUDI PB 18 E-TRON : show car world premiere at Pebble Beach Car Week
PU
02:12pAUDI : One-two-three for Audi R8 LMS at Hockenheim
PU
10:17aAUDI TWIN CUP 2018 : world championship trophy goes to France
PU
07/29AUDI : Second victory of the season for Audi in the Intercontinental GT Challeng..
PU
07/27AUDI SUMMER CONCERTS 2018 : Lovers of culture take a musical stroll through the ..
PU
07/26Car Makers' Shares Lifted by US-EU Trade Detente -- Market Talk
DJ
07/25AUDI : FC Ingolstadt 04 – Team building at the Audi driving experience cen..
PU
07/25AUDI : Serial production of electric engines begins in Győr
AQ
07/25SUCCESSFUL MODEL WITH NEW STRENGTHS : the second generation of the Audi Q3
PU
07/24Volkswagen poaches BMW engine development expert Duesmann
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24GERMAN CAR STOCKS : Time To Be Greedy? 
07/01EV Company News For The Month Of June 2018 
06/26Auto tariff would mean $45B in higher costs for U.S. consumers, group says 
06/20Hyundai and Audi in fuel cell partnership 
06/18Volkswagen looks for new Audi boss 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG0.83%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-2.68%53 497
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.29%41 319
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.15%26 162
FERRARI25.52%24 904
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 687
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.