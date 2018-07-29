Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Audi : Second victory of the season for Audi in the Intercontinental GT Challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

With 13 brands on the grid, the anniversary edition of the Spa 24 Hours promised to be a classic. After four wins since 2011, Audi Sport customer racing aimed to clinch its fifth overall victory. 'Unfortunately it just wasn't quite enough this year,' said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. 'A couple of hours before the start we had to load 15 kilograms of ballast weight into all the cars. Although we were able to set a few quick lap times, we were unable to fight for victory over the distance. Then in the end two BMW won from two Audi and two Mercedes-AMG.' Following overall victory in the Intercontinental GT Challenge season opener in Australia in February, Audi at least managed its second win in this category, for which 18 participants were registered.

Audi Sport Team Saintéloc emerged through the many caution periods in a favorable position and generally performed strongly. The two Germans and 2017 winners Haase and Winkelhock and their Belgian teammate Vervisch had been in with a chance of finishing on the podium since Sunday morning. With third place within grasp, Vervisch rolled slowly, due to a very close fuel calculation, to his final pit stop on the last drops of fuel and was beaten in the brand internal fight by Team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport. Wolfgang Land's team, a former class winner at Spa, returned to the 24-hour race with Audi this year. The brothers Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde and their Swiss teammate Jeffrey Schmidt finished third after excellent drives from all of them.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 16:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
06:27pAUDI : Second victory of the season for Audi in the Intercontinental GT Challeng..
PU
07/27AUDI SUMMER CONCERTS 2018 : Lovers of culture take a musical stroll through the ..
PU
07/26Car Makers' Shares Lifted by US-EU Trade Detente -- Market Talk
DJ
07/25AUDI : FC Ingolstadt 04 – Team building at the Audi driving experience cen..
PU
07/25AUDI : Serial production of electric engines begins in Győr
AQ
07/25SUCCESSFUL MODEL WITH NEW STRENGTHS : the second generation of the Audi Q3
PU
07/24Volkswagen poaches BMW engine development expert Duesmann
RE
07/24NEW ERA : Audi Hungaria starts series production of electric motors
PU
07/24AUDI : launches serial production of electric engines at Hungarian plant
RE
07/24AUDI : launches new 3D configuration
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24GERMAN CAR STOCKS : Time To Be Greedy? 
07/01EV Company News For The Month Of June 2018 
06/26Auto tariff would mean $45B in higher costs for U.S. consumers, group says 
06/20Hyundai and Audi in fuel cell partnership 
06/18Volkswagen looks for new Audi boss 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG0.83%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION0.31%53 497
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.55%41 319
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.15%26 162
FERRARI25.52%24 904
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 687
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.