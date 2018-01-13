Log in
Audi : Tough day for Audi in Marrakesh

01/13/2018 | 10:14pm CET

In the initially turbulent race, Lucas di Grassi was in 4th position, directly trailing subsequent winner Felix Rosenqvist, when his car became slower and he was forced to give up. 'Our car is fast but obviously it's frustrating to have reliability issues in two consecutive races,' said Lucas di Grassi. 'We once again showed what potential we have but I did not score any points. We have to get better in that respect. But I have full confidence in Audi that the issues will be resolved.'

Daniel Abt had advanced to 4th position from eighth on the grid when a drive-through penalty was imposed on him which caused him to drop to 14th position. 'This could have become a really good day,' said Abt. 'In terms of speed, we would have had to win this race. There was nothing I could do in the collision with Alex Lynn. When braking to enter turn 1, I was running side by side with him when he pulled over. Even after the drive-through I was really fast. But I had barely reached the pits when the full-course yellow came. Simply incredible!'

'Today's race result is a shame particularly because here in Marrakesh we had a really good performance in the cars,' said Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. 'But there's no use in crying about a lost good result. Instead we need to look ahead and achieve a good result in Chile.'

On February 3, Formula E will visit Santiago de Chile for the first time. Before the event, the Young Driver Test is scheduled in Marrakesh on Sunday (January 14). Nico Müller and Nyck de Vries will be participating for Team Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler.

Audi AG published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 21:14:03 UTC.

