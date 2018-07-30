Log in
Audi AG

AUDI AG (NSU)
Audi Twin Cup 2018: world championship trophy goes to France

07/30/2018 | 10:17am CEST

Expert technical knowledge meets ultimate customer focus: Audi service technicians and advisors demonstrate their skills in the Audi Twin Cup. The team from France claimed victory in the international finals held July 26 and 27.

Nearly 2,500 teams from Audi dealers in 34 countries took part in the national competitions. 67 of those teams qualified for the international finals in Saalfelden, Austria. Making their debut this year were teams from Poland, Norway and Hungary. During the two-day event, participants demonstrated their advisory skills and technical expertise in typical customer situations ranging from the check-in inspection to diagnosing hidden defects and carrying out repairs according to manufacturer specifications.

Customer focus was given particular priority in this year's theoretical and practical tasks involving the Audi SQ7. The teams demonstrated in concrete challenges how they use the new, flexible core service process to provide individualized customer support. The technical inspection and guided troubleshooting for features like the 360 degree camera system also put their technical skill and precision to the test.

2018 marked the 14th time the Audi Twin Cup has been held. In addition to the winners from France, the second-place Swiss team also performed impressively. The service technicians and advisors from the USA followed in third place.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:16:02 UTC
