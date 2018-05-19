Audi electrifies Berlin: one-two finish in Formula E home race

'First of all congratulations to Daniel who really deserved to win today,' said di Grassi after his fourth consecutive podium result. 'Our Audi was super fast today and superior to the competition, so we only actually had to fight between ourselves for the victory. After the pit stop I was right behind Daniel, but I had a problem with my second car that we have to analyze. A dream came true with this one-two for Audi. After the year started so badly for us we are now second in the teams' championship.'

In the drivers' championship, both Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi improved before the last three races in Zürich (June 10) and New York (July 14/15) to take fourth and sixth places respectively. Abt is only one point shy of third place in the standings.

'It was a fantastic race for us,' said Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. 'The first one-two for Audi since the Formula E factory program started and the first ever for the team - and all this in the home race! Daniel achieved the maximum possible and Lucas made the day perfect for us. My congratulations go to everybody who has worked so hard for this. It's very rare that you see such a big advantage in a Formula E race.'

'A one-two for Audi in Berlin is just unbelievable,' said Team Principal Allan McNish. 'A clean sweep on home soil, a day just can't be better than this Saturday in Tempelhof. I'm incredibly proud of the entire team!'