Audi : expects no more dieselgate emissions provisions in 2018 - CFO

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi expects no further provisions for its "dieselgate" emissions scandal this year after setting aside a total of 2 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in 2016 and 2017, its finance chief said.

Volkswagen main profit engine developed the bigger 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines used in about 80,000 VW, Audi and Porsche models that in 2015 were found to have been equipped with illicit software and to exceed U.S. emissions limits.

Audi has to date paid out more than half the provisions and expects to transfer an outstanding 900 million euros by the first quarter of 2019, CFO Alexander Seitz said on Thursday at an earnings press conference.

Separately, Audi sales chief Bram Schot said the luxury carmaker is targeting a share of electric-car sales of between 30 and 35 percent of its overall deliveries by 2025 when it plans to offer about 20 electrified cars on sale.

Audi also has no plans to start building cars in the United States though will review its production strategy every year, chief executive Rupert Stadler said.

($1 = 0.8090 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine)