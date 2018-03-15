Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Audi : expects no more dieselgate emissions provisions in 2018 - CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 02:48pm CET

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi (>> Audi AG) expects no further provisions for its "dieselgate" emissions scandal this year after setting aside a total of 2 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in 2016 and 2017, its finance chief said.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi expects no further provisions for its "dieselgate" emissions scandal this year after setting aside a total of 2 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in 2016 and 2017, its finance chief said.

Volkswagen main profit engine developed the bigger 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines used in about 80,000 VW, Audi and Porsche models that in 2015 were found to have been equipped with illicit software and to exceed U.S. emissions limits.

Audi has to date paid out more than half the provisions and expects to transfer an outstanding 900 million euros by the first quarter of 2019, CFO Alexander Seitz said on Thursday at an earnings press conference.

Separately, Audi sales chief Bram Schot said the luxury carmaker is targeting a share of electric-car sales of between 30 and 35 percent of its overall deliveries by 2025 when it plans to offer about 20 electrified cars on sale.

Audi also has no plans to start building cars in the United States though will review its production strategy every year, chief executive Rupert Stadler said.

($1 = 0.8090 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Stocks treated in this article : Audi AG, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN 2.11% 160.18 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
03:04pAUDI : May Abandon Diesel in Compact Cars by 2020
DJ
02:48pAUDI : expects no more dieselgate emissions provisions in 2018 - CFO
RE
02:48pAUDI : to decide on battery production in Germany in next 1-2 years - CEO
RE
11:09aAudi expects tough year amid model changes
RE
10:51aAUDI : Expects Flat Deliveries, Slight Revenue Increase in 2018 --Update
DJ
10:15aAUDI : Expects Flat Deliveries, Slight Revenue Increase in 2018
DJ
03/14VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13AUDI : profit-sharing bonus increases to EUR 4,770
AQ
03/13Volkswagen CEO's pay package soars on record group profit
RE
03/13Volkswagen assigns $25 billion in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:02aAudi CEO tips disappearing diesel models 
08:29aAudi AG reports FY results 
03/01EV Company News For The Month Of February 2018 
02/27California takes humans out of driverless cars 
02/14Trump said to endorse $0.25/gallon gasoline tax hike 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | NSU | DE0006757008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Johann Stadler Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Müller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG7.45%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION15.23%68 220
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-10.02%41 169
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES15.37%32 785
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%27 349
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-3.97%23 330
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.