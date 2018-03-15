Log in
Audi expects tough year amid model changes

03/15/2018 | 10:15am CET
Audi CEO Stadler poses next to the Audi Q7 e-tron quatro car before the company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt

INGOLSTADT, Germany (Reuters) - Audi (>> Audi AG) is bracing for a "challenging" year as it will launch more than 20 redesigned and new models, after declining sales of high-end models in 2017 kept the brand's profitability below that of rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Volkswagen main profit engine will introduce a new model every three weeks this year, including the redesigned A6 and the all-new Q8, it said on Thursday.

Due to the disruptions, Audi has refrained from projecting another outright increase in deliveries, saying it wants to at least match last year's record 1.88 million sales. Revenue is expected to slightly exceed last year's 60.1 billion euros ($74.31 billion).

"2018 is an exceptional year and requires a feat of strength from Audi which will pay off in the long term," finance chief Alexander Seitz said on Thursday at the carmaker's earnings press conference.

From 2019, the model offensive is expected to have a "sustained positive impact" on deliveries and earnings, Audi said.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Stocks treated in this article : Bayerische Motoren Werke, Audi AG, Daimler, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.11% 84.24 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
DAIMLER 0.03% 67.54 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.60% 159.12 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
