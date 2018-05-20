Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DTM Lausitzring: Audi quotes

05/20/2018 | 06:50pm CEST

Dieter Gass (Head of Audi Motorsport)
'In general it was a rough weekend for us. Apart from the accidents on Saturday in which thankfully nothing happened to the drivers, we were again lacking in performance. Jamie's race on Sunday was obviously excellent, especially his tire management after the risky strategy and the pit stop on lap one. Mike's race was also good and Robin scored his first point in the DTM. Compared to Saturday we could improve slightly. But we are not where we want to be.'

Jamie Green (Hoffmann Group Audi RS 5 DTM #53) DNF / position 6
'My weekend was similarly disappointing to the one in Hockenheim: I wasn't fast enough in qualifying. So, in this regard we haven't made any progress. At least I had a good race on Sunday, which took me to position six from 16th on the grid. It was a good performance, but we all have a huge amount to do.'

Mike Rockenfeller (Schaeffler Audi RS 5 DTM #99) position 11 / position 8
'We extracted the maximum in both qualifying sessions, but not in both races. The race results were disappointing with eleventh and eighth positions. I hope that we can get to understand the car a little better before Budapest.'

Robin Frijns (Aral Ultimate Audi RS 5 DTM #4) position 13 / position 10
'On the whole a pretty tough weekend for Audi and us. Although I scored my first point in the DTM, I want to fight for podiums and top-five positions. There's a lot of work to do.'

Loïc Duval (Audi Sport RS 5 DTM #28) position 15 / position 13
'A frustrating weekend! The touch with René (Rast) on Saturday was unfortunate. In qualifying on Sunday I didn't get a clear lap. Tenth on the grid was possible and then my race would have looked completely different. Unfortunately, our strategy of stopping late didn't work either as I couldn't overtake.'

Nico Müller (Castrol EDGE Audi RS 5 DTM #51) DNF / position 17
'Retired on Saturday, 17th on Sunday, no points: this is frustrating. The race on Sunday was particularly disappointing. I had slight damage on the car after an early collision but was just much too slow.'

René Rast (Audi Sport RS 5 DTM #33) DNF / DNS
'That was a black weekend! In Saturday's qualifying only 15th place and my race was over relatively quickly due to the accident. It was definitely correct that the doctors didn't give me the OK to drive on Sunday. At least Jamie (Green) scored a few points after finishing sixth.'

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 16:49:06 UTC
