Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lausitzring: DTM safety concept proves itself once again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

Immediately after the restart, René Rast (Audi Sport Team Rosberg) was touched at the rear by Loïc Duval (Audi Sport Team Phoenix). The in itself harmless touch caused Rast to slide from the track and his Audi Sport RS 5 DTM to somersault spectacularly. The Audi driver was able to climb out of the car unaided and, after a short check in the medical center, return to his team. 'I feel surprisingly well and I have no pain. As we can see the car is very safe,' said the defending DTM Champion, who was taken as a precaution to a hospital for further checks.

Since Duval was forced to retire due to front end damage, only two Audi drivers - Mike Rockenfeller (Audi Sport Team Phoenix) in 11th place and Robin Frijns (Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline) in 13th place - made the finish. The second race on Sunday starts at 13:30. SAT.1 broadcasts live from the Lausitzring from 13:00.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 14:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
04:35pLAUSITZRING : DTM safety concept proves itself once again
PU
05/18FORMULA E : latest news and miscellaneous info from Berlin
PU
05/18VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to recall 60,000 SUVs for emissions problems - German regul..
RE
05/17AUDI : plans to sell 800,000 electrified cars in 2025
AQ
05/17Volkswagen's biggest brand to by-pass Paris auto show
RE
05/17Volkswagen's biggest brand to by-pass Paris auto show
RE
05/17AUDI : Premium partner Audi continuing its support for Kieler Woche
PU
05/15AUDI : New engine family at Audi Hungaria
PU
05/14AUDI : Sport customers win in Asia and Australia
PU
05/14AUDI : Convention sensitizes leaders to integrity, culture and compliance
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/10TESLA : Why Betting Against Toyota Was A Bad Idea 
05/09Audi halts some diesel sales due to illegal software 
05/08Audi sets electrification target 
05/01Shortfall in battery metals to slow electric vehicle growth, Moody?s says 
05/01California sues EPA over plan to weaken auto emissions standards 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | NSU | DE0006757008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Johann Stadler Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG13.78%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION9.08%64 036
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-10.92%38 627
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES27.53%34 454
FERRARI27.66%25 230
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%21 520
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.