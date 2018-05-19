Lausitzring: DTM safety concept proves itself once again

Immediately after the restart, René Rast (Audi Sport Team Rosberg) was touched at the rear by Loïc Duval (Audi Sport Team Phoenix). The in itself harmless touch caused Rast to slide from the track and his Audi Sport RS 5 DTM to somersault spectacularly. The Audi driver was able to climb out of the car unaided and, after a short check in the medical center, return to his team. 'I feel surprisingly well and I have no pain. As we can see the car is very safe,' said the defending DTM Champion, who was taken as a precaution to a hospital for further checks.

Since Duval was forced to retire due to front end damage, only two Audi drivers - Mike Rockenfeller (Audi Sport Team Phoenix) in 11th place and Robin Frijns (Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline) in 13th place - made the finish. The second race on Sunday starts at 13:30. SAT.1 broadcasts live from the Lausitzring from 13:00.