AudioCodes : One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

LOD, Israel, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes' latest One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) release supports Amazon Web Services (AWS)

This solution replaces multiple network management applications with an intuitive single pane of glass, enabling quick and easy device detection, configuration and management

OVOC clearly displays service alarms, trends, statistical analysis, reports and user experience monitoring

OVOC Advanced provides VoIP quality monitoring and performs RCA (root cause analysis) to determine the exact nature and location of quality issues

AudioCodes will be exhibiting its full range of innovative voice solutions and products at Enterprise Connect 2018, booth #707

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that its One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) network management solution is now supported on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

OVOC enables customers to adopt an integrated approach to network lifecycle management by simplifying everyday tasks and assisting in troubleshooting all the way from detection to correction. When deployed in AWS, OVOC enables partners and systems integrators to provide remote VoIP support and professional services, covering AudioCodes session border controllers, IP phones and other devices, from the cloud.

OVOC combines several key functions together in a single pane of glass, including:

New device detection and configuration

Accurate inventory population

Automation and mass operation support

A central, correlated alarm dashboard

Group-based configuration and update management

Change documentation and device configuration backup and restore.

Quality monitoring and RCA (root cause analysis)

In addition, OVOC is fully integrated with AudioCodes Routing Manager (ARM). ARM is a holistic, dynamic routing manager with a design based on software-defined networking principles. It decouples the device layer from the network routing and policy layers, designs VoIP networks automatically, and simplifies routing rules, monitoring and management configuration.

"Aligning with the trend of migrating enterprise software to the cloud, and given the increasing complexity of today's VoIP networks, it's more important than ever to introduce simplicity and ease-of-use into the equation wherever we can," said Nimrode Borovsky, VP Global Marketing at AudioCodes. "The AudioCodes OVOC network management solution now makes it possible to enjoy full network control from a single pane of glass with Amazon Web Services."

Visit AudioCodes at Enterprise Connect 2018 in Orlando, FL, March 12-14, 2018, Booth #707, to meet our team and experience our broad range of innovative voice products and solutions at first hand.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2018 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

