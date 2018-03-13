AudioCodes : Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

LOD, Israel, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Fuze is a global leading provider of cloud-based enterprise unified communications services (UCaaS)

AudioCodes MediaPack analog gateways and Mediant hybrid session border controllers enable Fuze to expand its service to enterprise customer locations across the globe

AudioCodes' stable and field-proven product line delivers high performance and reliability, ensuring a high-definition end user experience for Fuze's customers

AudioCodes received the Fuze Voice Innovation Technology Partner 2017 award for helping Fuze expand its platform globally

Fuze will be showcasing AudioCodes solutions at its booth #919 at Enterprise Connect 2018 in Orlando

AudioCodes will be exhibiting its full range of innovative voice solutions and products at Enterprise Connect 2018, booth #707

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications platform provider, has selected AudioCodes products and solutions for deployment at its customers' locations. AudioCodes Mediant hybrid session border controllers (SBCs) and MediaPack analog gateways provide essential voice connectivity with the PSTN and legacy voice equipment which has enabled Fuze to expand its offering to markets with unique connectivity requirements for customers with large geographic footprints.

In recognition of its contribution to Fuze's global expansion, AudioCodes received the Fuze Voice Innovation Technology Partner 2017 award at the Enterprise Connect 2018 event in Orlando, FL.

"AudioCodes' stable and field-proven products deliver high performance and reliability, ensuring a high-definition end user experience for our customers," commented Michael Affronti, VP of Product, Fuze. "The flexibility and high quality of the MediaPack and Mediant products have been crucial in enabling our multinational customers to connect to our enterprise communications platform wherever they are located."

"We are delighted to have been selected by Fuze for its global cloud-based UC service," said Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "Fuze's unique offering for multinational enterprises coupled with our field-proven and scalable voice connectivity solutions ensure rapid and cost-effective deployments that meet any customer requirements."

Visit AudioCodes at Enterprise Connect 2018 in Orlando, FL, March 12-14, 2018, Booth #707, to meet our team and experience our broad range of innovative voice products and solutions at first hand.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

