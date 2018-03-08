Augusta Industries Subsidiary Paragon Blockchain Enters Into An MOU with One of the Worlds' First Big Data Enterprise Blockchain Application Developers

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - Augusta Industries Inc. (TSXV: AAO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to its press release of January 25th, in which the Company announced the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary (Paragon Blockchain Inc.) to commence the process of implementing Blockchain technology, Paragon Blockchain has entered into a Memorandum Of Understanding with an Undisclosed Blockchain Company (The "UBC") to advise and develop a new set of blockchain applications for Augusta.

BLOCKCHAIN APPLICATIONS TO INCLUDE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

The UBC is one of the worlds' first developers of a hybrid permission based blockchain protocol with big data capability. The UBC will act as technical advisor and initiate the process of developing a new set of blockchain applications that will integrate, amongst other things, artificial intelligence (A.I.) for the purpose of sorting critical procurement opportunities within US government agencies for Augusta's wholly owned subsidiary, Marcon International Inc. ("Marcon").

IMPLEMENTING BLOCKCHAIN IN MARCON

Blockchain technology has the potential to unlock substantial new opportunities capable of impacting the business of Marcon International. Specifically, Marcon seeks to create an eco-system (Paragon Blockchain) in the supply chain management of clients to change the dynamics of the scoping and bidding process by providing vendors and subcontractors with A.I. data mining tools to proactively drive the process. By doing so, Paragon Blockchain becomes a Value added Network, in which vendors and subcontractors provide offers on projects of immediate interest, as opposed to the current role of Marcon selecting projects of interest.

Users will be required to access Paragon Blockchain and make payments through the use of a digital currency or tokens.

IMPLEMENTING BLOCKCHAIN IN FOX-TEK

Blockchain technology is of critical importance to our wholly owned subsidiary, FOX-TEK Canada Inc. ("FOX-TEK"), continued expansion of its' non-intrusive technology in the oil & gas industry, whose clients include many of the biggest companies in the world. FOX-TEK believes a common system of record connecting data collected for events is of paramount importance to clients.

The Company will create a platform that will allow for the analysis of data that incorporates an auditing system built for regulatory and quality assurance oversight. The platform will implement a distributed blockchain ledger using smart contracts. These smart contracts provide customization of blockchain data.

Upon completion, the Company intends to invite other technology companies to participate and utilize its' blockchain. These companies will be involved in industries serving pipeline operations, integrity, maintenance and construction, as well as, Federal, Provincial and State regulators. By participating in the Company's Blockchain, these entities will have access to surveillance, auditing, integrity, transparent data in cases of breaches in corrosion or leaks or cracks.

FOX-TEK will naturally be the first service provider to participate. DMAT servers currently hosts DMAT client at 15 GB live running DMAT web server : 5GB live and DMAT raw data :15 GB.

Blockchain serves as the next technological revolution for storing and sharing distributed data from multiple input sources. This will provide the Company with the capability to transfer any digital data between multiple participants in a secure and auditable fashion.

About the Corporation:

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Marcon International Inc. ("Marcon") and FOX-TEK, the Corporation provides a variety of services and products to a number of clients.

Marcon is an industrial supply contractor servicing the energy sector and a number of US Government entities. Marcon's principal business is the sale and distribution of industrial parts and equipment.

FOX-TEK provides world leading solutions to various sectors including the oil and gas industry. With non- intrusive technologies including: fiber optic sensors and electric field mapping systems; FOX-TEK is able to accurately measure changes that could negatively impact our client's operations.

