AUKG MINI : Quarterly Activities Report

JUNE 2018 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT 25 July 2018

AuKing Mining Limited (previously Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources Ltd) ABN 29 070 859 522 (ASX Code: AKN) AKN is a resource exploration and development company seeking to become a mid-tier copper/gold producer. Issued Capital: 932,584,461 Ordinary shares Directors: Dr Huaisheng Peng Chairman Paul Williams Managing Director Zewen (Robert) Yang Executive Director Qinghai Wang Non-Executive Director Company Secretary: Paul Marshall

Activities during the three months to 30 June 2018 included:

• Discussions continued between AKN and Bonito in relation to the funding for future exploration programs at La Dura as there are no current funding arrangements in place.

• AKN management continues to assess copper, gold and other base and precious metal project opportunities in Australia and other regions, with view to secure future projects that will generate shareholder value.

• AKN's Annual General Meeting was held on 30 May 2018, with all resolutions being passed by substantial majorities.

The Board of AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) continues to focus on transforming the Company into a substantial mid-tier mining group, with a primary focus on acquiring and developing near-term copper, gold and other base and precious metal production activities (both locally and overseas).

The activities of AuKing Mining Limited ("AuKing" or "AKN") during the three months to 30 June 2018 were as follows:

La Dura, Mexico

As previously advised, the results from exploration drilling at La Dura earlier this year produced gold and silver assays that were less than anticipated. However, the Bonito exploration team suggested that the zones of mineralization intersected could be in the upper levels of an epithermal system and should be further tested by core drilling deeper into the system.

Bonito believes that there is high potential for the discovery of additional gold/silver mineralisation within the La Dura concessions. The principal structure extends for nearly 5kms. Further mapping and sampling particularly to the south of La Dura is required.

Completion of the drilling program at La Dura exhausted the funds previously contributed by AKN to Bonito. To carry out further exploration activities, Bonito will need to raise additional funding. There are no agreements in place at the present time for future funding of Bonito activities at La Dura. Discussions are continuing between AKN and Bonito as to how additional funding may be obtained, but it is not currently the intention of AKN to provide additional funds under the existing Bonito structure.

Exploration Activities

No exploration was carried out by AKN during the period.

Exploration Expenditure for June 2018 Quarter

Nil exploration expenditure was incurred for the June 2018 Quarter.

Corporate Update

Acquisition Activities

The AKN Board continues to work closely with JCHX Group in the ongoing assessment and acquisition of new project opportunities - not just limited to copper projects but also gold and other metals. The Board continues to hold a view that the improving commodities market remain suitable for business development and acquisition activities. Further news about these activities will be made available to the market as soon as possible.

JCHX Group Loan

During the June 2018 Quarter, AKN drew down a further $250,000 of funds under this loan facility, taking the total of loaned funds to $500,000.

Board Composition

Dr Huaisheng Peng, Chairman

Mr Paul Williams, Managing Director Mr Robert Yang, Executive Director

Mr Qinghai Wang, Non-Executive Director

Mr Paul Marshall, Company Secretary

Annual General Meeting

AKN held its AGM on 30 May 2018. All resolutions were approved by shareholders by substantial majorities.

Financial Position

As at 30 June 2018, AKN had cash reserves of $116k. Together with the JCHX Group loan (referred to above) AKN will have sufficient funding to carry out project assessment review and transaction activities for the immediate future. However, it remains the intention of the AKN Board to carry out an additional fundraising during the course of 2018, depending on market conditions and the current status of AKN's activities. Details of any future fundraising will be provided to shareholders and the market at the first available opportunity.

Further details of AKN's financial activities during the June 2018 quarter are set out in the Appendix 5B Quarterly Cashflow Statement which accompanies this Report.

Top 10 shareholders of AKN as 30 June 2018:

Rank Name 30 Jun 2018 %IC 1 BIENTIAL INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIAL CO LTD # 349,018,230 37.42% 2 YUNNAN COPPER INDUSTRY (GROUP) CO LIMITED # 299,922,326 32.16% 3 MR DUDLEY ROY LEITCH 15,204,108 1.63% 4 TRIMIN PTY LTD 15,163,208 1.63% 4 BILLY FLESHMAN 15,163,208 1.63% 6 MR PAUL ROBERT WILLIAMS & MS JILL CAROLINE STRACHAN 10,357,173 1.11% 7 MR PETER GERARD TIGHE & MRS PATRICIA JOAN TIGHE 10,033,333 1.08% 8 MR BARRY EDWARD TANTON & MRS ELIZABETH MARY TANTON 7,500,000 0.80% 9 ELLIOTT NOMINEES PTY LTD 7,150,000 0.77% 10 MR NORMAN JOSEPH ZILLMAN 6,980,343 0.75% 736,491,929 78.97%

# Denotes Substantial Shareholder

Share Information

Issued share capital of 932,584,461 ordinary shares.

Quarter high traded price of $0.005 (5 and 13 April 2018) and low of $0.002 (26 & 27 June 2018).

Market capitalisation - high $4.663M, low $1.865M.

Average daily volume of shares traded - 156,763 shares ($747 average daily volume value).

Other Details:

Head Office Level 4, Suite 11 320 Adelaide Street Brisbane Q 4000 Phone: +61 7 3041 1306 Website:www.aukingmining.com

On behalf of the Board

Paul Williams Managing Director[email protected]+61 419 762 487

AKN's mining tenement interests

Share Registry

Link Market Services Limited Level 12, 300 Queen Street Brisbane Q 4000

Phone: 1300 554 474

Project/Location Tenement Reference AKN % Interest Comment AUSTRALIA Pentland ML 1631 Nil Refer Note 1 MEXICO La Dura, Durango Bonito Minerals Pty Ltd 30 Refer Note 2 Notes:

1. The surrender of this mining lease interest was approved by the Qld Department of Natural

Resources and Mines during the Quarter.

2.

AKN has acquired a 30% shareholding interest in Bonito Minerals Pty Ltd, the holder of an option to acquire the 5 mining concessions which comprise the La Dura project in Durango State, Mexico.

