Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aumann AG    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG (AAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:35am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aumann AG
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2018 / 09:33
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jul 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3,80 % 0,01 % 3,81 % 15250000
Previous notification 3,70 % 0,11 % 3,81 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2DAM03 0 579620 0,00 % 3,80 %
Total 579620 3,80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent securities n/a n/a 1690 0,01 %
    Total 1690 0,01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Relaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Relaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Fund Advisors % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l. % % %
BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
BlackRock Life Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 3,001 % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Fund Managers Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


31.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709375  31.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=709375&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUMANN AG
09:35aAUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/30AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/30AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/25AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/19AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/16AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/02AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/28AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/27AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/21AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 309 M
EBIT 2018 32,4 M
Net income 2018 20,9 M
Finance 2018 37,3 M
Yield 2018 0,61%
P/E ratio 2018 42,13
P/E ratio 2019 30,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 888 M
Chart AUMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,6 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Beckhoff Chief Executive Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Roll Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUMANN AG-7.07%1 040
NORDSON CORPORATION-10.01%7 726
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 834
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-14.15%4 654
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 898
KRONES AG-7.42%3 846
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.