Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/31/2018 | 09:35am CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aumann AG
31.07.2018 / 09:33
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|3,80 %
|0,01 %
|3,81 %
|15250000
|Previous notification
|3,70 %
|0,11 %
|3,81 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2DAM03
|0
|579620
|0,00 %
|3,80 %
|Total
|579620
|3,80 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent securities
|n/a
|n/a
|1690
|0,01 %
|Total
|1690
|0,01 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|
| %
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Relaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Relaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Life Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|3,001 %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aumann-ag.com
|End of News
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|AUMANN AG
|-7.07%
|1 040