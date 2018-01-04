Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Auplata    ALAUP   FR0010397760

AUPLATA (ALAUP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Auplata : assesses its mining assets on its sites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:39pm CET

GUIANA, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2018) - (EURONEXT PARIS: ALAUP)

Auplata assesses its mining assets on its Dieu Merci, Yaou and Dorlin sites

Auplata (Euronext Growth - FR0010397760 - ALAUP), the leading publicly listed French gold producer, has announced that it has conducted a new assessment of its mining assets located on its Yaou and Dorlin sites via the consulting and engineering firm SOFRECO.

This study was accompanied by the financial evaluation of these assets, carried out by a leading international independent expert based on the report produced by SOFRECO. This financial evaluation also included the upgrading of the cyanidation treatment system for stores of ore residue that has already been processed (called tailings) located on the Dieu Merci site.

This assessment took the form of a scoping study whose methodology complies with the JORC (Joint Ore Reserve Committee) code -- the international standard primarily used to estimate and report on mineral resources and reserves -- and which takes the mining and ore treatment studies into account. This study drew on Auplata's document database for the Yaou and Dorlin sites.

The study estimated the two sites' potential for gold production, the related operating costs and the initial investment required to develop a gold production facility. The estimates were carried out by the firm SOFRECO based on an inferred resource level. Starting in the first quarter of 2018, AUPLATA will conduct further studies with the purpose of increasing its level of confidence in its resources to "shown" and "measured" levels.

An average fair value of EUR 81M for the three mining assets
Based on the scoping study, the international independent expert conducted a financial evaluation of Auplata's three mining assets. The aim of this financial evaluation was to estimate these assets' fair value, defined by the IFRS as "the price that would be received for the sale of an asset or paid for the transfer of a liability in a normal transaction between market players on the valuation date".

The independent expert conducted its evaluation of the mining assets using three methods:

  • The comparables method, which allows the fair value to be determined in comparison with completed transactions involving similar assets;
  • The discounted cash flow method, which allows the fair value to be determined by discounting the projected cash flows resulting from the operation of the sites (after tax and after the allocation of costs to the headquarters);
  • The latest market transactions.

Based on the estimates and analyses carried out by the independent expert, the fair value of the mining assets of Dieu Merci, Yaou and Dorlin ranges between 73 MEUR and 88 MEUR, or an average of 81 MEUR. This estimate should be considered in light of the net book value for the mining assets as recorded on the balance sheet of June 30, 2017, which is of 15.6 MEUR, the fair value thus being over 5 times the net book value.

To reflect this new economic reality, Auplata plans to include these fair values in its consolidated accounts for the 2017 financial year, which will end on December 31, 2017. This possibility, permitted for mining assets by the IFRS Standards on the condition that the fair values of these assets can be reliably determined, was confirmed by a report commissioned by Auplata from an auditing and consulting firm specializing in the IFRS Standards.

Auplata
Based in French Guiana, Auplata is the largest French, stock-market listed gold producer. The Company has more than 700 sq km of mining permits and titles in French Guyana. Auplata operates an innovative industrial and financial strategy, aimed at developing and exploiting Guianese gold resources with the strong involvement of local players. The Company's objective is to offer sustainable exploitation for the Guianese mining industry.

Since June 2015, Auplata is a shareholder in the Côte d'Ivoire mining company OMCI, which owns two mining projects in Côte d'Ivoire.

Auplata's share capital consists of 99,600,723 shares listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Euronext). ISIN: FR0010397760 - ALAUP; ICB: 1777 - Gold Mining.

For more information about Auplata, go to www.auplata.fr.

 
Contact information
ACTUS FINANCE
Mathieu Omnes   Investor relations   [email protected]   +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas Bouchez   Press relations   [email protected]   +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
             

© Marketwired 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUPLATA
05:39p AUPLATA : assesses its mining assets on its sites
2017 AUPLATA : is currently implementing a financing arrangement through an issuance ..
2017 AUPLATA : strengthens its position in precious metals by purchasing a 4.82% stak..
2017 AU PLATA : Auplata signs strategic agreement for Dorlin mining permit with Canad..
2013 AUPLATA : Progression de 14% de la production dor au 2ème trimestre 2013 / Chif..
2013 AUPLATA : Nomination de Didier Tamagno au poste de Directeur général - 02/07/201..
2012 AUPLATA : Résultats annuels 2011 : Croissance de + 82% du chiffre daffaires - M..
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 7,50 M
EBIT 2017 -5,50 M
Net income 2017 -7,00 M
Finance 2017 3,90 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,46x
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
Capitalization 14,8 M
Chart AUPLATA
Duration : Period :
Auplata Technical Analysis Chart | ALAUP | FR0010397760 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUPLATA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
Managers
NameTitle
Didier Tamagno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-François Fourt Chairman
Gilles Boyer Chief Financial Officer
Paul Emmanuel de Becker-Rémy Director
Manuel Lagny Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUPLATA-0.67%18
NEWMONT MINING CORP1.71%20 181
BARRICK GOLD CORP2.67%17 722
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%16 203
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.06%14 020
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD0.19%10 864
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.