Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aura Energy Limited    AURA   AU000000AEE7

AURA ENERGY LIMITED (AURA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/14 09:20:07 am
1.7 GBp   +33.33%
08:47aAURA ENERGY : Price and Volume Announcement
PR
01/31AURA ENERGY : Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options
PR
01/24AURA ENERGY : Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aura Energy : Price and Volume Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 08:47am CET

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

(“Aura” or the “Company”)

Price and Volume Announcement

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE / AIM:AURA), wishes to announce that following an increase in the company's share price during trading hours in Australia, Aura provided the following clarification to the Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”).

  1. The Company does not have knowledge of specific reasons for the share price movement but wishes to make the following points:

a. The Company has continued to progress its Haggan Battery Metals initiative which will result in a separate international spin-out of the Haggan asset. This will result in a clear and separate valuation which will be attributed to Aura for that asset and with the current market enthusiasm for Battery Metals some shareholders maybe be anticipating that action.

b. As outlined in the recent quarterly report and corporate updates, the Company has continued to press the Mauritanian Department of Mines and Government for the granting of the gold exploration tenements it applied for in 2017. These tenements are very prospective and adjacent to significant gold resources and shareholders may be anticipating the granting of these licences

The Company also notes that it expects to publish its half-year results over the course of the next few days.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following:

Aura Energy Limited
Peter Reeve (Executive Chairman)		 Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500
      [email protected]
WH Ireland Limited
Adrian Hadden
Katy Mitchell
James Sinclair-Ford		 Telephone: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwill
Joe Burgess		 Telephone: 
+44 (0) 7748 843 871
+44 (0) 7769 325 254

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURA ENERGY LIMITED
08:47aAURA ENERGY : Price and Volume Announcement
PR
01/31AURA ENERGY : Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options
PR
01/24AURA ENERGY : Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options
PR
01/18AURA ENERGY : Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options
PR
01/04AURA ENERGY : Issue of Equity
PR
2017AURA ENERGY LIMITED : - Separate Listing for Haggan Battery Metal Project
AQ
2017AURA ENERGY : Potential separate exchange listing of Häggån project
PR
2017AURA ENERGY : Separate Listing for Haggan Battery Metal Project.pdf
PU
2017AURA ENERGY : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2017AURA ENERGY : Results of Meeting.pdf
PU
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.