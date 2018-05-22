Aurelia Metals : AMI - Director Changes

ASX: AMI | 2 May 2018

DIRECTOR CHANGES

Aurelia Metals Limited ("AMI" or the "Company") announces that with the final repayment of debt to Glencore, Rune Symann, a nominated appointee of Glencore International AG ("Glencore"), resigned as a non-executive Director from the Board on 30 April 2018.

With the debt repaid, Glencore continues with its existing right to appoint one Director to the Board whilst it maintains an equity interest in the Company of more than 5%.

The Company's largest shareholder, Pacific Road Capital ("PacRoad") with 36% ownership, has requested, and the Board has agreed, to appoint a second PacRoad nominee Director. The Board anticipates this appointment will occur by the end of May 2018.

The Company would like to thank Rune for his contribution and service to the Company.

Further Information

Tim Churcher

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary +61 2 6363 5200

Suite 5/60-62 McNamara Street • Po Box 8626 • Orange NSW 2800

Ph +61 2 6363 5200[email protected]www.aureliametals.com.au