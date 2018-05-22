Aurelia Metals : AMI - Glencore Debt Fully Repaid

ASX: AMI | 24 April 2018

GLENCORE DEBT FULLY REPAID

Aurelia Metals Limited ("AMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has fully repaid the remaining Glencore debt balance of $30.4M.

The Company is in a position to make this repayment due to strong internal cash flow together with the successful equity raising completed earlier this year.

The Company is yet to draw further debt from Investec Australia Finance Pty Ltd ("Investec") beyond the initial $45M drawn to fund the acquisition of Peak Mines earlier this month.

A decision on the quantum of additional funds to be drawn from the Investec Facilities (with available debt of $40M) will be made later in the quarter once the Company has improved visibility on cash flows post the immediate integration of Peak.

The Company would like to acknowledge the assistance of Glencore, particularly since 2015, with the provision of a revised debt facility (which included the suspension of interest until March 2018 and a delayed repayment profile) and strong technical support. The lowering of financial risk combined with expert technical advice, has enabled the Company to transform the Hera Mine into one of Australia's lowest cost gold producers.

