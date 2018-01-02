Log in
Aurelia Metals : AMI - SPP Close

01/02/2018 | 04:05am CET

ASX: AMI | 28 December 2017

Confirmation of close of SPP

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX: AMI) ("Aurelia") confirms that applications under the share purchase plan ("SPP") announced on 21 November 2017 closed on 27 December 2017.

Aurelia received approximately A$5.9 million in applications under the SPP.

Aurelia's Managing Director & CEO, Jim Simpson, said "On behalf of the Board, I thank participants in the SPP for their support. The proceeds under the SPP will be a useful addition to working capital as the Company completes the acquisition of Peak Gold Mines, planned for early 2018."

Applications and funds are currently being processed and shares are expected to be allotted under the SPP on or about Friday, 12 January 2018.

Further Information

Tim Churcher

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary +61 2 6363 5200

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement is not financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire new shares or accounting, legal or tax advice. It does not constitute an invitation or offer to apply for shares. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate for their jurisdiction. Aurelia is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of an investment in shares.

Suite 5/60-62 McNamara Street • Po Box 8626 • Orange NSW 2800

Ph +61 2 6363 5200[email protected]www.aureliametals.com.au

Aurelia Metals Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 03:04:41 UTC.

