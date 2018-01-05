Aurelia Metals : AMI - SPP Correction

ASX: AMI | 5 January 2018

Correction - Close of SPP

This notification is a correction of the announcement released by Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX: AMI) ("Aurelia") on 28 December 2017 titled "Confirmation of close of SPP."

As a result of bank clearing and processing delays over the holiday period, the amount (A$5.9 million) as previously released was understated. Aurelia has received A$8.36 million in applications under the SPP.

Applications are currently being processed and shares are expected to be allotted under the SPP on or about Friday, 12 January 2018.

