Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Aurelia Metals Ltd    AMI   AU000000AMI1

AURELIA METALS LTD (AMI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/04
0.305 AUD   --.--%
05:19a AURELIA METALS : AMI - SPP Correction
12:29a AURELIA METALS : AMI - Results of 2018 EGM
01/02 AURELIA METALS : - Confirmation of close of SPP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aurelia Metals : AMI - SPP Correction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 05:19am CET

ASX: AMI | 5 January 2018

Correction - Close of SPP

This notification is a correction of the announcement released by Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX: AMI) ("Aurelia") on 28 December 2017 titled "Confirmation of close of SPP."

As a result of bank clearing and processing delays over the holiday period, the amount (A$5.9 million) as previously released was understated. Aurelia has received A$8.36 million in applications under the SPP.

Applications are currently being processed and shares are expected to be allotted under the SPP on or about Friday, 12 January 2018.

Further Information

Tim Churcher

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary +61 2 6363 5200

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement is not financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire new shares or accounting, legal or tax advice. It does not constitute an invitation or offer to apply for shares. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate for their jurisdiction. Aurelia is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of an investment in shares.

Suite 5/60-62 McNamara Street • Po Box 8626 • Orange NSW 2800

Ph +61 2 6363 5200[email protected]www.aureliametals.com.au

Aurelia Metals Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 04:19:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURELIA METALS LTD
05:19a AURELIA METALS : AMI - SPP Correction
12:29a AURELIA METALS : AMI - Results of 2018 EGM
01/02 AURELIA METALS LIMITED : - Confirmation of close of SPP
01/02 AURELIA METALS : AMI - SPP Close
2017 EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Extensive alteration and copper sulphides interse..
2017 EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : ERM) Extensive Alteration and Copper Sulphides..
2017 AURELIA METALS : AMI - Becoming a substantial holder
2017 AURELIA METALS : AMI - Change of interest of substantial holder - PacRoad
2017 AURELIA METALS : AMI - Results of 2017 AGM
2017 AURELIA METALS : AMI - Change in substantial holding
More news
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 145 M
EBIT 2018 38,0 M
Net income 2018 31,0 M
Debt 2018 42,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,30
P/E ratio 2019 3,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 163 M
Chart AURELIA METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Aurelia Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AMI | AU000000AMI1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AURELIA METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43  AUD
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Simpson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Colin Johnstone Chairman
Timothy S. Churcher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Robertson Espie Non-Executive Director
Michael Menzies Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIA METALS LTD15.09%128
BHP BILLITON PLC1.44%120 200
BHP BILLITON LIMITED2.06%119 965
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.14%98 436
RIO TINTO1.13%98 048
ANGLO AMERICAN2.11%30 193
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.