Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE&Co KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : Refugee Initiative e.V. supports the A24 Workshop Integration Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 07:35am CET

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V. supports the A24 Workshop Integration Project

19.03.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V. supports the A24 Workshop Integration Project

- A24 trains asylum-seekers as workshop assistants in commercial and technical fields

- Qualification as a key part of integration

- First participants will soon finish the programme and enter working life in Germany

Munich, March 2018 - The AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V. has donated EUR 108,000 to the A24 Workshop Integration Project by the Munich-based mobility company Spectrum Mobil. A24 is the largest charitable, non-brand-associated car and motorcycle repair workshop in the Munich area. A24 also supports professionally disadvantaged skilled and unskilled asylum-seekers through a qualification programme. The goal is to successfully place programme graduates in the job market.

The programme, supported by the AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., started in mid-November 2017. It was originally intended for 18 participants, but due to high interest it was expanded to 23 participants, primarily from the Middle East and Africa. The project has already more than met expectations. All participants share a strong desire to become integrated in German society, and after completing the programme to work in jobs that enable them to support themselves and their families.

A24 supports participants linguistically and professionally, so that after successfully completing the programme they hold certified qualifications as skilled assistants and can be fully integrated in the job market.

Spectrum Mobil GmbH
Spectrum Mobil GmbH in Munich is a mobility service provider. In addition to its two business divisions, it also promotes the professional and social integration of disadvantaged persons in a market-oriented society, and thus has built expertise in education, qualification, further training and professional rehabilitation.

With the A24 car and motorcycle workshops, carsharing provider STATTAUTO Munich, and an experienced team of educators and trade instructors, Spectrum Mobil GmbH is in a very good position to provide these services. Spectrum's trademark is the inclusion of trainees and employees in the actual work of an active company, combined with simultaneous socio-educational assistance.

http://www.spectrum-mobil.de

AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V.
Employees and the Executive Board of AURELIUS Holding established AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V. at the end of 2015. This charitable association is financed by donations from employees, the Executive Board and friends of AURELIUS. The aim of the association is to sponsor various projects that provide humanitarian assistance and financial support to refugees on their path to a safer life.
http://aureliusinvest.de/en/aurelius-refugee-initiative/
Contact: [email protected]


 

19.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665353  19.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
07:35aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : Refugee Initiative e.V. supports the A24 Works..
EQ
03/13AURELIUS : Provisional figures for 2017 confirm record year
EQ
03/07AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : subsidiary GHOTEL opens a new city hotel in Gö..
EQ
02/15AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : completes acquisition of Connect Books
PU
02/15AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : completes acquisition of Connect Books
EQ
02/02AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : subsidiary GHOTEL expands further with acquisi..
PU
02/02AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : subsidiary GHOTEL expands further with acquisi..
EQ
02/02AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : sells AH Industries to the management team wit..
PU
02/02AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : sells AH Industries to the management team wit..
EQ
02/01AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : Omega Limited unlikely to complete acquisition..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017A Hospital For Companies 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 787 M
EBIT 2017 565 M
Net income 2017 536 M
Finance 2017 254 M
Yield 2017 8,57%
P/E ratio 2017 3,35
P/E ratio 2018 12,80
EV / Sales 2017 0,41x
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
Capitalization 1 795 M
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunit Technical Analysis Chart | AR4 | DE000A0JK2A8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 74,4 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chief Executive Officer
Mark Wössner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wolters Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA2.44%2 215
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG4.49%19 412
INDUS HOLDING AG-2.86%1 757
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-11.68%773
MBB SE5.29%736
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP-11.66%609
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.