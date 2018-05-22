DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA 1.00 per cent EUR 166,300,000 Convertible Bonds due 2020 (ISIN: DE000A168544) (the 'Bonds')



22.05.2018

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

Notice to holders of the Bonds

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (the "Issuer") hereby gives notice to holders of the Bonds that, as a result of the EUR 5.00 per share Cash Dividend (consisting of a EUR 1.50 base dividend and a EUR 3.50 participation dividend), payable to holders of shares of the Issuer of record on 23 May 2018, the following adjustments have become effective as of 22 May 2018:

- the Conversion Price has been adjusted to EUR 45.0783 (from previously EUR 48.1212)

- the Conversion Ratio has been adjusted to 2,218.3622 (from previously 2,078.0861)

- the Threshold Amounts have been adjusted as follows:

Threshold Amount (EUR) Relevant Period Adjusted to previously Thereafter, but on or before December 1, 2018 0.911 from 0.972 Thereafter, but on or before December 1, 2019 0.938 from 1.001 Thereafter, but on or before December 1, 2020 0.966 from 1.031

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA, Grünwald

22 May 2018