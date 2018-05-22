Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE&Co KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 05/22 11:46:16 am
61.15 EUR   -4.30%
11:33aAURELIUS EQUITY : DE000A168544) (the “Bonds”)
PU
11:25aAURELIUS EQUITY : DE000A168544) (the 'Bonds')
EQ
05/18AURELIUS EQUITY : Press release on the 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA 1.00 per cent EUR 166,300,000 Convertible Bonds due 2020 (ISIN: DE000A168544) (the 'Bonds')

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 11:25am CEST

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA 1.00 per cent EUR 166,300,000 Convertible Bonds due 2020 (ISIN: DE000A168544) (the 'Bonds')

22.05.2018 / 11:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA 1.00 per cent EUR 166,300,000

Convertible Bonds due 2020 (ISIN: DE000A168544)

(the "Bonds")

 

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

 

Notice to holders of the Bonds

 

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (the "Issuer") hereby gives notice to holders of the Bonds that, as a result of the EUR 5.00 per share Cash Dividend (consisting of a EUR 1.50 base dividend and a EUR 3.50 participation dividend), payable to holders of shares of the Issuer of record on 23 May 2018, the following adjustments have become effective as of 22 May 2018:

- the Conversion Price has been adjusted to EUR 45.0783 (from previously EUR 48.1212)

- the Conversion Ratio has been adjusted to 2,218.3622 (from previously 2,078.0861)

- the Threshold Amounts have been adjusted as follows:

  Threshold Amount (EUR)
Relevant Period Adjusted to previously
Thereafter, but on or before December 1, 2018 0.911 from 0.972
Thereafter, but on or before December 1, 2019 0.938 from 1.001
Thereafter, but on or before December 1, 2020 0.966 from 1.031
 

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA, Grünwald

22 May 2018




Contact:
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55
E-Mail: [email protected]

22.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688183  22.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688183&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
11:33aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : DE000A168544) (the “Bonds”)
PU
11:25aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : DE000A168544) (the 'Bonds')
EQ
05/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Press release on the 2018 Annual General ..
PU
05/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Pressemitteilung zur Hauptversammlung 201..
EQ
05/14AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : Blaupunkt at Hong Kong Fair
PU
05/14AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : Refugee Initiative e.V. supports the Bar Elias..
PU
05/14AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : Refugee Initiative e.V. supports the Bar Elias..
EQ
05/04AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : subsidiary AKAD receives the eLearning Award a..
EQ
05/04AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : subsidiary AKAD receives the eLearning Award a..
PU
05/03AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : publishes its results for the first quarter of..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017A Hospital For Companies 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 994 M
EBIT 2018 158 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Finance 2018 91,0 M
Yield 2018 4,69%
P/E ratio 2018 11,99
P/E ratio 2019 10,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 1 966 M
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunit Technical Analysis Chart | AR4 | DE000A0JK2A8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 75,2 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Steffen Schiefer Group Chief Financial Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wolters Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA12.18%2 316
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG10.48%19 767
INDUS HOLDING AG0.84%1 729
MBB SE9.08%719
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP1.23%705
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-23.90%633
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.