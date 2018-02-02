AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : subsidiary GHOTEL expands further with acquisition of two new hotel operations

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AURELIUS subsidiary GHOTEL expands further with acquisition of two new hotel operations



02.02.2018 / 10:00

- Acquisition of two 4-star hotels in Ludwigsburg and Neckarsulm

- Integration into the existing GHOTEL hotel portfolio while keeping the "nestor" brand name

- GHOTEL hotel & living will nearly double its revenues by 2020 thanks to this and other announced expansion steps

Munich - 2 February 2018 - The hotel operator GHOTEL hotel & living (www.ghotel.de), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), continues to expand with the acquisition of two 4-star hotels operations in the Stuttgart metropolitan area. The sale is being conducted as part of a succession plan. The parties have agreed to keep the financial details of the transaction secret.

The two hotels in Ludwigsburg and Neckarsulm will continue to operate under the "nestor" brand name and complement the portfolio of GHOTEL hotel & living, particularly in the segment of business customers. The additions allow GHOTEL hotel & living will to extend its market positioning up to the 4-star segment. With nine hotels and apartment houses in Germany to date, the hotel group taps into the economically strong Stuttgart metropolitan area through the acquisition of these conveniently located hotels, both well positioned in their local market. Following extensive renovations in the years 2012 to 2015, both hotels feature state-of-the-art amenities. Nestor Ludwigsburg offers 179 rooms, conference areas, a restaurant as well as a wellness center. Nestor Neckarsulm is characterized by 84 rooms, a conference area and a restaurant.

"The acquisition of the two nestor hotels is an important step in our long-term growth strategy and a very attractive addition to our hotel portfolio," said Jens Lehmann, Managing Director of GHOTEL hotel & living. "We announced the opening of three new hotels in Bochum and Düsseldorf just at the end of 2017. Together, these steps will almost double our revenues by the year 2020. And we even want to expand beyond that."

About GHOTEL hotel & living

GHOTEL hotel & living is a fast-growing hotel and apartment house chain with mostly 3-star properties in various German cities. The business hotels with modern conference rooms are marketed under the brand name GHOTEL hotel & living. They are found in Kiel, Hanover, Koblenz, Munich, Würzburg and Essen. GHOTEL hotel & living also operates apartment houses in Bonn and Munich that specialize in "temporary living" under the GHOTEL living brand name. The administrative headquarters of GHOTEL GmbH is in Bonn. The company has belonged to the AURELIUS Group since December 2006. The Managing Directors of GHOTEL GmbH are Wolfgang Zurner and Jens Lehmann.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset manager with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Over the last ten years AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager investing in a wide range of sectors and across the capital structure.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focusses on investing in Special Situations and MidMarket transaction opportunities. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 21 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 20,500 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 3.5 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges with a market capitalization of c. EUR 1.8 billion as of January 2018.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative, AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.com

