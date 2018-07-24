24.07.2018: Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2018 operational update Read more

PRESS RELEASE Stockholm, July 24, 2018

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) H1 2018 operational update

As previously announced, there was no production at Tardan in the first half of 2018. In the same period last year, 1,455 thousand cubic metres of stripping took place and 165,000 tonnes of ore at a grade of 2.93 g/t was mined.

Although no mining took place, the company produced 110.3 kg (3,545 oz) of gold in the first half of 2018 from ore stacked in the heap leach in 2017. This compared to production from the heap leach in H1 2017 of 270.5 kg (8,698 oz. (-59%)). Production in H1 2017, from the heap leach and from the gravitational plant was 302.9 kg (9,741 oz.).

Total production in 2018 from ore stacked in 2017 is expected to be 150 kg, which is 50 kg more than initially expected.

During H1 2018, the Company executed preparatory works for the construction of the new CIL plant. The Company has recently completed construction of the road to the Pravoberezhniy deposit to secure access to it. As planned, the Company restarted its mining operations in July and expects first ore to come to the heap leach by the end of July. The Company is confident of achieving its production plan of 350 kg of gold at Tardan in 2018.

In May 2018, alluvial production was resumed at Solcocon. This production is 100% outsourced and generates net margin of 29% of sales for the Company. In the current period, the Company engaged 2 contractors working on 2 placers, while 1 contractor was involved in 2017. During the reporting period the Company produced 16.1 kg (517 oz) of alluvial gold compared to 6.7 kg (215 oz) produced in the previous period. Production at Solcocon in July has been interrupted by heavy rainfall, which has led to widespread flooding in the Zabaikalsky region. Production is expected to increase when the flooding subsides.

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visitwww.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se.

