Aurionpro : wins Dr. Abdul Kalam Award for CHiPS

Aurionpro Solutions, (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668), a leading System Integrator, which works with various Central Government and State Government Departments to implement their Digital solutions, today announced that their initiative along with CHiPS, nodal Agency of State of Chhattisgarh has been accredited by the most prestigious 2nd edition of Dr. Abdul Kalam Award for innovation in IT applications category.

Government of Chhattisgarh (GoCG) has been investing significantly in the state to build physical Infrastructure - Highways, Bridges, Water & Electrical distribution systems, etc. Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS) is the nodal agency and prime mover for propelling IT growth & implementation of the IT & e-Governance projects in the state.

CHiPS initiated a Central Project Management Unit (CPMU) for monitoring and ensuring timely execution of projects to support these state development projects in Chhattisgarh. CHiPS had selected Aurionpro, a recognized leader known for its expertise and experience across various leading government projects and initiatives, through an open bidding process, as its System Integrator. Aurionpro worked with Dassault Systemes to create a feature called e-MB based monitoring that is used extensively in the Centralized Project Monitoring Unit. The e-MB feature seamlessly uplinks to the highest level of dashboards and provides Real Time data on all ongoing projects. This facilitates effective monitoring, informed decision making and timely interventions to ensure projects progress on time, as per schedule and within budget.

'Aurionpro has always been strategic partner to government departments in implementing and realizing their Digital India roadmap.', said Samir Shah, CEO, Aurionpro, 'This award to our esteemed client CHiPS is testimony to the innovative e-MB monitoring that we have implemented for their CPMU project. I congratulate CHiPS on this win and we will continue to partner with CHiPS on this strategic initiative.'

'This recognition by Dr. Kalam Innovations Foundation is very symbolic of the level of excellence and innovation Aurionpro brings to all Government Department projects.', said Sanjay Bali, Exec. Vice President and Head - Government Vertical, Aurionpro, 'I want to congratulate Mr. Alex P. Menon and the entire CHiPS team on this win and commit to being a strategic partner on this journey. I also want to thank Dassault Systemes who provided the technology needed to empower CHiPS on their CPMU project.'