aurionPro : THE CIO CONFLUENCE 2018

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LIMITED
THE CIO CONFLUENCE 2018

08/01/2018

Aurionpro will showcase its cutting-edge Digital Transaction Banking solution at the CIO Confluence to be held at Hilton Colombo. iCashpro+ is a next level transaction banking platform that offers a comprehensive solution that covers the complete spectrum of corporate banking, delivering a superior and consistent client experience across customer segments to improve time-to-market, gain greater cash visibility, and reduce costs.

The confluence will cover a wide range of topics on how a virtual organization will render the conventional banking model obsolete and give life to the concept of invisible banking. This year we will help prepare you for the inevitable digital revolution. To show you why organizations need to start thinking deeply and creatively about how to use digital to operate and organize in ways that create new opportunities.

Mr.PC Krishnadas Nair, Vice President, Sales (ME, Africa & South Asia) is one of the speakers at the CIO Confluence and also present at the event are, Ms.Poonam Puthran - Vice President, Delivery and Ms. Snehashree Makhija, AVP, Regional Sales.

Meet our experts at the event or schedule a demo with our team of experts by writing to us at: [email protected]

Disclaimer

aurionPro Solutions Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 08:02:03 UTC
