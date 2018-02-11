Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Aurizon Holdings Ltd    AZJ   AU000000AZJ1

AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD (AZJ)
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aurizon : 1st Half Profit Jumps 52%

02/11/2018 | 10:51pm CET
   By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AZJ.AU) said first half profit jumped 52% on the year-earlier period, when one-time charges weighed on its bottom line.

The Australian rail operator on Monday reported a net profit of 281.5 million Australian dollars (US$219.8 million) for the six months through December, compared to a profit of A$185.8 million a year ago. "The change is a result of the A$156 million of impairments and significant items that were recognized in the prior period," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax dropped by 5% to A$485.3 million, although the company stuck to full-year guidance for underlying earnings between A$900 million and A$960 million.

Aurizon declared an interim dividend of 14 Australian cents a share, up from 13.6 cents a year ago.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at [email protected]

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 3 282 M
EBIT 2018 925 M
Net income 2018 480 M
Debt 2018 3 270 M
Yield 2018 5,65%
P/E ratio 2018 19,04
P/E ratio 2019 17,92
EV / Sales 2018 3,81x
EV / Sales 2019 3,84x
Capitalization 9 229 M
Chart AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Aurizon Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AZJ | AU000000AZJ1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,72  AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Harding Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Timothy Michael Poole Chairman
Michael G. Carter Executive Vice President-Operations
Pam Bains Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell Ronald Caplan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD-7.06%7 211
UNION PACIFIC-6.89%98 286
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-8.44%55 566
CSX-8.25%45 106
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-5.53%39 171
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-5.58%25 040
