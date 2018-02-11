Aurizon : 1st Half Profit Jumps 52%

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AZJ.AU) said first half profit jumped 52% on the year-earlier period, when one-time charges weighed on its bottom line.

The Australian rail operator on Monday reported a net profit of 281.5 million Australian dollars (US$219.8 million) for the six months through December, compared to a profit of A$185.8 million a year ago. "The change is a result of the A$156 million of impairments and significant items that were recognized in the prior period," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax dropped by 5% to A$485.3 million, although the company stuck to full-year guidance for underlying earnings between A$900 million and A$960 million.

Aurizon declared an interim dividend of 14 Australian cents a share, up from 13.6 cents a year ago.

