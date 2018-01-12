Auroch Minerals : Change of Share Registry Details

12 January 2018

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY DETAILS

Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX: AOU) advises that as of Monday 15 January 2018, Auroch Minerals Ltd has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Security Transfer Australia to Automic Registry Services (Automic).

Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic's secure and highly accessible online Investor portal. Our portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Shareholder registration online

Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic's Investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.au and signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Should shareholders have any queries in relation to their holding with Auroch Minerals Ltd, please contact Automic at [email protected] or on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).

Yours sincerely,

James Bahen

Company Secretary Auroch Minerals Ltd

