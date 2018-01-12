Auroch Minerals : Change of Share Registry Details

12 January 2018
CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY DETAILS
Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX: AOU) advises that as of Monday 15 January 2018, Auroch Minerals Ltd has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Security Transfer Australia to Automic Registry Services (Automic).
Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic's secure and highly accessible online Investor portal. Our portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.
Shareholder registration online
Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic's Investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.au and signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.
Should shareholders have any queries in relation to their holding with Auroch Minerals Ltd, please contact Automic at [email protected] or on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).
Yours sincerely,
James Bahen
Company Secretary Auroch Minerals Ltd
Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545
Unit 5, Ground Floor, 1 Centro Ave, Subiaco WA 6008 Phone: +61 8 9486 4036 Fax: + 61 8 9486 4799 PO Box 510 Subiaco WA 6904 Email:[email protected]www.aurochminerals.com.au
