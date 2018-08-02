Auroch Minerals : DRILLING COMMENCES AT ARDEN BASE-METALS PROJECT

2nd August 2018

DRILLING COMMENCES AT ARDEN BASE-METALS

PROJECT

Highlights

 Maiden drilling programme initiated at the Ragless Range Target at Arden

 Programme comprising RC and diamond drilling of up to 2,500 metres

 Drilling to target high-grade zinc, copper and cobalt mineralisation at Ragless Range, Radford Creek and Kanyaka targets

 Drilling programme expected to take approximately 6 weeks to complete

Auroch Minerals Limited (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its Arden Base-metals Project (Arden Project), located approximately 335 kilometres to the north of Adelaide in the Adelaide Geosyncline, a region known for hosting world-class base metals projects. DDH1 Drilling Pty Ltd (DDH1 Drilling) is on-site at the Arden Project with a Sandvik DE840 drill rig, a multi-purpose rig capable of drilling both reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling. The maiden drill programme was initiated at the first planned drill-hole location at the Ragless Range Target, where the initial drill-hole is targeting the depth extensions of a high-grade zinc sedimentary-exhalative (Sedex) horizon (Figure 1). The horizon has been traced intermittently at surface for approximately 4km via shallow trenching which produced high-grade samples up to 6.97% zinc.

The Sedex horizon was initially discovered by Kennecott (Rio Tinto Group) between 1966 and 1972, identifying anomalous Sedex-style zinc mineralisation up to 40m wide and with a potential for over 10km of strike. However, since 1980 the area has been the focus of regional diamond exploration, and as such the Sedex horizon at the Ragless Range Target has never been explored further.

The initial drilling programme intends to test for the Sedex zinc horizon along strike and at depth below the limit of oxidation, something never previously tested by the initial Kennecott exploration work.

In addition to the Ragless Range Target, the maiden drilling programme at the Arden Project will also test the base-metals potential at the Radford Creek and Kanyaka prospects, where rock-chip samples assaying as high as 12.4% copper, 2.4% zinc and 0.5% cobalt present exciting drill targets.

"Our exploration team has done an amazing job to remain on-schedule with our aggressive exploration programme at the Arden Project. The first drill-hole has commenced at the exciting Ragless Range Target, which has great potential for significant Sedex zinc mineralisation. It is anticipated that the Arden drilling programme will take approximately 6 weeks to complete, with the Company releasing results as they become available." - Aidan Platel, Auroch CEO

Figure 1 - Priority target areas at the Arden Project, showing the prospective Sedex zinc horizon, historic and planned drill-holes, and trenches at the Ragless Range Target

Figure 2 - a) DDH1 Drilling equipment arriving at the Arden Project; b) First drill-hole location at Arden's Ragless Range Target

Figure 3 - DDH1 Drilling's Sandvik DE840 drill rig in operation at Arden's Ragless Range Target

For further information contact:

Aidan Platel

Chief Executive Officer

E:[email protected]

ABOUT AUROCH MINERALS

Auroch Minerals Limited is an Australian base metals exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX : AOU). Auroch is focused on its two South Australian projects Arden and Bonaventura, located in the Adelaide Geosyncline.

Located some 3.5 hours' drive north from Adelaide, the Arden Project hosts 720km2 of unexplored sedimentary - exhalative (SEDEX) mineralisation. Results from initial exploration at Ragless Range, Kanyaka and Radford Creek targets have unearthed promising prospects for large scale copper and zinc deposits.

The Bonaventura Project sits in the northern part of Kangaroo Island and covers highly prospective geology and historic mines along 30 kilometres of strike of the regional-scale Cygnet-Snelling Fault. Bonaventura has several high-grade zinc and gold targets that are drill-ready. Encouragingly, previous drilling at Bonaventura hit high-grade zinc intersections.

The company aims to build a portfolio of multi commodity projects through a rigorous process of identification, exploration and subsequent development of assets located in under-explored provinces that contain historic production and prospective geology.

Arden and Bonaventura Project locations

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Peter Sheehan and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr Sheehan (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Chief Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Sheehan consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

