Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Auroch Minerals Ltd    AOU   AU000000AOU2

AUROCH MINERALS LTD (AOU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Auroch Minerals : Final settlement proceeds received from Xtract Resources Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 04:44am CET

27 December 2017

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Final settlement proceeds received from Xtract Resources Plc

Highlights:

-~A$480,000 received from the final payment of the Convertible LoanAuroch Minerals Limited (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to advise it has been repaid the final balance ~A$480,000 including interest from Xtract Resources Plc (Xtract). The Convertible loan with Xtract with a face value of US$1,000,000 has now been repaid.

Auroch Executive Chairman commented:

"The final payment from the sale of the Manica transaction bolsters the Company's cash position going into 2018. These funds will go toward the ongoing exploration of Auroch's projects and also the continued evaluation of new opportunities."

For further information visit www.aurochminerals.com or contact:

Glenn Whiddon

Executive Chairman Auroch Minerals Limited

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Unit 5, Ground Floor, 1 Centro Ave, Subiaco WA 6008 Phone: +61 8 9486 4036 Fax: + 61 8 9486 4799 PO Box 510 Subiaco WA 6904 Email:[email protected]www.aurochminerals.com.au

Auroch Minerals Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 03:44:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUROCH MINERALS LTD
04:44a AUROCH MINERALS : Final settlement proceeds received from Xtract Resources Plc
12/06 CADENCE MINERALS : Auroch Minerals Update on Czech Exploration Project
11/14 CADENCE MINERALS : Auroch Minerals Update
10/26 AUROCH MINERALS : Cobalt Minerals Identified - Tisova Project - Czech Republic
10/05 AUROCH MINERALS : Sulphide Mineralisation intersected in Alcoutim Cu-Zn Project
10/05 AUROCH MINERALS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
10/04 AUROCH MINERALS : Updated-Sulphide Mineralisation intersected-Alcoutim Cu-Zn
09/22 AUROCH MINERALS : Drilling Commenced Tisova Co Au Cu Project - EU Czech Republic
09/19 AUROCH MINERALS : Cadence Minerals Plc - Auroch Minerals Update
09/18 AUROCH MINERALS : Drilling Commenced Tisova Co Au Cu Project - Czech Republic
More news
Chart AUROCH MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Auroch Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AOU | AU000000AOU2 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew James Tunks Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Ross Whiddon Executive Chairman
Ryan Gaffney Non-Executive Director
David Anthony Lenigas Non-Executive Director
James Bahen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUROCH MINERALS LTD-38.71%0
BHP BILLITON PLC12.02%113 333
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.12%113 333
RIO TINTO18.62%91 378
RIO TINTO LIMITED24.01%91 378
ANGLO AMERICAN29.40%28 218
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.