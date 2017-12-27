Auroch Minerals : Final settlement proceeds received from Xtract Resources Plc

27 December 2017

Final settlement proceeds received from Xtract Resources Plc

Highlights:

-~A$480,000 received from the final payment of the Convertible LoanAuroch Minerals Limited (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to advise it has been repaid the final balance ~A$480,000 including interest from Xtract Resources Plc (Xtract). The Convertible loan with Xtract with a face value of US$1,000,000 has now been repaid.

Auroch Executive Chairman commented:

"The final payment from the sale of the Manica transaction bolsters the Company's cash position going into 2018. These funds will go toward the ongoing exploration of Auroch's projects and also the continued evaluation of new opportunities."

Glenn Whiddon

Executive Chairman Auroch Minerals Limited

