Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aurubis    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS (NDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aurubis : EU regulators say Aurubis, Wieland copper deal may curb competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday voiced concerns about German copper group Wieland's bid for copper smelter Aurubis' flat-rolled products business, saying the deal may hurt competition.

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to examine the impact of the deal on the companies' customers and consumers. It will decide by Dec. 10 whether to clear the takeover.

"The proposed transaction would bring together the top two suppliers of copper rolled products in an industry that is already highly concentrated," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, wants to sell the unit, which made about 230,000 tonnes of copper and alloyed products last year, and expand into other metals besides copper.

The deal also includes the sale of a 50-percent shareholding in German copper products company Schwermetall Halbzeugwerk, the other 50 percent of which is already held by Wieland-Werke.

Last month, the Commission also opened a full-scale investigation into German copper producer KME's purchase of German peer Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing (MKM).

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS -0.34% 69.78 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
LME COPPER CASH 0.45% 6213 End-of-day quote.-13.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURUBIS
04:47pAURUBIS : EU regulators say Aurubis, Wieland copper deal may curb competition
RE
07/17AURUBIS : German anti-trust office grants Aurubis authorization for complete acq..
AQ
07/13AURUBIS : German anti-trust office grants Aurubis authorization for complete acq..
PU
07/11AURUBIS : publishes Communication on Progress 2017 for the United Nations Global..
AQ
06/27AURUBIS : Change in Aurubis AG’s Supervisory Board
PU
05/15AURUBIS : confirms higher full-year forecast after strong first half-year 2017/1..
PU
05/10AURUBIS AG : half-yearly earnings release
04/27AURUBIS : Q2 Preliminary Operating EBT Rises; Lift FY Operating EBT Outlook
AQ
04/26AURUBIS : achieves high earnings growth in first half-year and increases full-ye..
PU
04/26AURUBIS AG : Aurubis increases full-year forecast due to high quarterly result
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/15Aurubis Ag ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/13Aurubis Ag ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Aurubis's (AIAGY) Analyst Conference Call On The Annual Report 2016/17 (Aurub.. 
2016AURUBIS : Not Even A 4% Operating Margin Can Justify Current Valuations 
2015RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Will The U.S. Oil Sector Go Bankrupt? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11 532 M
EBIT 2018 353 M
Net income 2018 263 M
Finance 2018 71,3 M
Yield 2018 2,32%
P/E ratio 2018 12,07
P/E ratio 2019 12,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 3 130 M
Chart AURUBIS
Duration : Period :
Aurubis Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 77,8 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juergen Gunter Schachler Chairman-Executive Board
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Ernst J. Wortberg Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Vahrenholt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURUBIS-9.74%3 655
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%7 772
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-22.87%6 603
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD--.--%6 025
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED15.16%3 502
GEM CO LTD--.--%3 391
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.