AUSDRILL LIMITED (ASL)
GMR: Issue of Shares to Ausdrill

05/21/2018 | 12:55am CEST

ASX/Media Announcement

21 May 2018

Issue of Shares to Ausdrill

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX: GMR) (Golden Rim or Company) refers to its previous announcement made on 20 November 2017 regarding the drilling for equity arrangement it had entered into with Ausdrill Limited (Ausdrill) whereby Ausdrill may subscribe for up to US$1,000,000 worth of ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) in return for drilling services (Agreement).

Under the Agreement, any drilling services conducted by Ausdrill's West African subsidiary at the Company's Kouri Gold Project (Kouri) in Burkina Faso, will be paid for by either cash, Shares or a mixture of cash and Shares on a 50/50 basis. The payment options are solely at Golden Rim's discretion.

Golden Rim advises that it has elected to pay an invoice received from Ausdrill's subsidiary entirely by Shares.

Therefore, the Company expects to shortly issue 3,691,615 Shares at an issue price of $0.039, representing 90% of the volume weighted average price of the Shares traded in the 5 trading days preceding the date of the invoice. The Shares will be issued with shareholder approval obtained at the Company's recent general meeting of shareholders held 5 April 2018.

-ENDS-

Contact Information

Hayley Butcher

Golden Rim Resources Ltd

General Manager, Corporate & Company Secretary +61 409 880 009

Golden Rim Resources Ltd I ABN 39 006 710 774 I Level 2, 609 Canterbury Road, Surrey HillsVIC3127, Australia I PO Box 124, Surrey Hills VIC 3127, Australiawww.goldenrim.com.auI [email protected] I T + 61 3 9836 4146

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 22:54:07 UTC
