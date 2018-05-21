AusGroup : appoints new Chief Operating Officer

AusGroup Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer AGC and NT Port and Marine, effective immediately.

Mr Kennedy will join AusGroup after 24 years working in the resources sector across Australia.

Previously general manager mining and minerals at Monadelphous, Mr Kennedy has successfully led a range of large maintenance and construction projects for a number of major resource companies.

CEO and Executive Director Shane Kimpton said 'Mr Kennedy was appointed after a comprehensive search to secure an accomplished leader with extensive experience in the maintenance and construction sectors. Mr Kennedy has a track record in delivering a culture of excellence, driving safety, growth and improvement across numerous projects. His strong resources experience will complement AusGroup's existing strength in the oil & gas sector, supporting our plans to diversify and grow.

I am delighted to welcome Mr Kennedy to this role and look forward to working together to grow our service offering to the market.'

