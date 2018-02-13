AusNet Services : makes a difference to Alpine Community Groups with $20,000 in grants

Thirteen community groups from Alpine Shire have received a total of $20,000 in grants from AusNet Services as part of a program to support projects delivering long-term benefits across the region.

Through AusNet Services' 'Energising Your Community' Development, offered with the support of Alpine Shire Council, applicants could apply for grants of up to $3,000.

AusNet Services' Regional Customer & Community Manager, Craig Velt, who presented the groups with the grants at a ceremony at Myrtleford Thursday night, said the response to the program had exceeded expectations.

Our program aims to build lasting relationships within the local area by empowering not-for-profits that share AusNet Services' desire to contribute to the community,' Mr Velt said.

We had a fantastic response to the program, which is a testament to the many local people in this area who dedicate time to volunteer in the community.'

Alpine Shire Council Mayor, Ron Janas, said the selected groups would now be able to deliver projects with ongoing benefits across the diverse Alpine community.

These grants will support the groups that make the Alpine Shire such a unique, connected and attractive place to live,' Cr Janas said.

These grants also act as recognition of the outstanding work so many volunteers do to help others in the community, which in turn, will help their projects become successful.'

Each year, AusNet Services contributes up to $100,000 through its regional sponsorship program.

Winners of the Alpine Shire 'Energising Your Community' grants are: