Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Ausnet Services Ltd    AST   AU000000AST5

AUSNET SERVICES LTD (AST)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AusNet Services : makes a difference to Alpine Community Groups with $20,000 in grants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:36am CET

Thirteen community groups from Alpine Shire have received a total of $20,000 in grants from AusNet Services as part of a program to support projects delivering long-term benefits across the region.

Through AusNet Services' 'Energising Your Community' Development, offered with the support of Alpine Shire Council, applicants could apply for grants of up to $3,000.

AusNet Services' Regional Customer & Community Manager, Craig Velt, who presented the groups with the grants at a ceremony at Myrtleford Thursday night, said the response to the program had exceeded expectations.

Our program aims to build lasting relationships within the local area by empowering not-for-profits that share AusNet Services' desire to contribute to the community,' Mr Velt said.

We had a fantastic response to the program, which is a testament to the many local people in this area who dedicate time to volunteer in the community.'

Alpine Shire Council Mayor, Ron Janas, said the selected groups would now be able to deliver projects with ongoing benefits across the diverse Alpine community.

These grants will support the groups that make the Alpine Shire such a unique, connected and attractive place to live,' Cr Janas said.

These grants also act as recognition of the outstanding work so many volunteers do to help others in the community, which in turn, will help their projects become successful.'

Each year, AusNet Services contributes up to $100,000 through its regional sponsorship program.

Winners of the Alpine Shire 'Energising Your Community' grants are:


  • Alpine Cycling Club for the construction of a mountain biking skills centre
  • Boomerang Bags Bright for sewing equipment to promote their message 'reduce, reuse, recycle'.
  • Harrietville Hall for upgrading facilities
  • Kiewa Valley Historical Society for display cabinets to hold energy-related artefacts
  • Mount Beauty Cricket Club to encourage for women to play cricket
  • Mount Beauty Men's Shed to purchase tools
  • Mudgegonga Hall upgrades to pavilion
  • Myrtleford Landcare & Sustainability Group for a marquee for outside events
  • Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club for reverse cycle air conditioners
  • Myrtleford Recreation Reserve for additional power connections
  • RC McNamara Reserve to purchase a commercial dishwasher
  • Tawonga Bowls Club for a facility upgrade
  • Upper Valley Kiewa Lions Club to upgrade the seating around walking tracks

AusNet Services Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:35:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSNET SERVICES LTD
11:36aAUSNET SERVICES : makes a difference to Alpine Community Groups with $20,000 in ..
PU
02/01AUSNET SERVICES : 2018 Financial Calendar
PU
01/29Heat wave leaves thousands of Australian homes without power
RE
01/25AUSNET SERVICES : to develop terminal station for Pacific Hydro’s Crowland..
PU
01/18AUSNET SERVICES : Call to Australian Energy Innovators in search for the world&r..
PU
01/12AUSNET SERVICES : to Develop Murra Warra Wind Farm Terminal Station
PU
2017TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO Launches Second Edition of Free Electrons Global St..
AQ
2017AUSNET SERVICES : Deakin and AusNet Services announce smart energy microgrid par..
PU
2017AUSNET SERVICES : Gas Access Arrangement Review - AER Final Decision
PU
2017AUSNET SERVICES : Mondo Power Wins Energy Network Australia’s Customer Eng..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017AusNet Services (SAUNF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2015I Don't Understand Why Ausnet Moved 10% Higher After Its Update 
2015AusNet Should Not Be Bought By Conservative Investors 
2015Oilfield services gains won't hold up as U.S. storage fills, Credit Suisse sa.. 
2015Superior Energy downgraded at Credit Suisse 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 1 924 M
EBIT 2018 675 M
Net income 2018 277 M
Debt 2018 6 680 M
Yield 2018 5,72%
P/E ratio 2018 20,52
P/E ratio 2019 22,68
EV / Sales 2018 6,45x
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
Capitalization 5 729 M
Chart AUSNET SERVICES LTD
Duration : Period :
Ausnet Services Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AST | AU000000AST5 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUSNET SERVICES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,78  AUD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nino Ficca Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Mason Chairman
Adam Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM
Tieppo Mario Executive General Manager-Technology
Tian Yee Ho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSNET SERVICES LTD-10.53%4 504
DUKE ENERGY CORP-9.52%53 763
DOMINION ENERGY-8.24%48 432
IBERDROLA-7.46%48 277
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.75%44 842
EXELON CORPORATION-8.70%35 715
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.