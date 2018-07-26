Austal : Resignation of Jim McDowell, Non-executive Director

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

26 JULY 2018

RESIGNATION OF JIM MCDOWELL

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) advises that Mr Jim McDowell, Non-executive Director, has accepted an offer to become the Chief Executive of Premier and Cabinet in the South Australian State Government. This role requires Mr McDowell to resign his directorship of Austal.

Mr McDowell will formally resign from the board of Austal prior to commencing in his new role in September 2018. The Company will update the market at that time.

