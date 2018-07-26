Log in
AUSTAL LIMITED (ASB)
Austal : Resignation of Jim McDowell, Non-executive Director

07/26/2018

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

26 JULY 2018

RESIGNATION OF JIM MCDOWELL

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) advises that Mr Jim McDowell, Non-executive Director, has accepted an offer to become the Chief Executive of Premier and Cabinet in the South Australian State Government. This role requires Mr McDowell to resign his directorship of Austal.

Mr McDowell will formally resign from the board of Austal prior to commencing in his new role in September 2018. The Company will update the market at that time.

- ENDS -

Further Information:

Austal Media Contact:

Contact:

Gemma Whiting - Government Relations

Mobile:

+61 (0)408 982 727

Email:

[email protected]

Website:

www.austal.com

About Austal

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels.

Austal successfully balances commercial and defence projects and celebrates 30 years of success in 2018. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide.

Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America and Philippines and service centres worldwide.

Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder.

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 03:29:02 UTC
