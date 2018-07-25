Log in
AUSTAR GOLD LTD (AUL)

AUSTAR GOLD LTD (AUL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Austar Gold : Change of Auditor

07/25/2018 | 03:18am CEST

ASX Release

24 July 2018

Change of Auditor

AuStar Gold Limited (ASX: AUL) ('AuStar' or 'the Company') advises that the Company has received approval from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to change its auditors. Accordingly, the Company has now accepted the resignation of RSM Australia Partners and the consent of Hall Chadwick to its appointment as AuStar's auditor.

The Board's decision to change auditors was made following a consultative process. The Board chose Hall Chadwick on the basis of their reputation and experience, particularly with similar sized companies to AuStar in the mining industry.

In accordance with section 327C of the Corporations Act 2001, a resolution will be tabled at the 2018 Annual General Meeting to ratify the appointment of Hall Chadwick as the Company's auditor.

The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank RSM Australia Partners for their assistance and professional services to the Company to date.

End

For Further Information:

Tom de Vries

Chief Executive Officer AuStar Gold Limited[email protected]

Disclaimer

Austar Gold Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 01:17:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tammo de Vries Chief Executive Officer
Ian King Non-Executive Director
Richard Valenta Non-Executive Director
Matthew Damian Gill Non-Executive Director
Brent Hofman Secretary
