Austar Gold : Trading Halt

8 August 2018

AuStar Gold Limited - Trading Halt

The securities of AuStar Gold Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 10 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

AUL

Patrick McCarthy

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

The Board of AuStar Gold Limited ('AuStar Gold' or 'the Company') hereby request a trading halt pending the release of an announcement by the Company.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, AuStar Gold provides the following information:

1. The trading halt is requested pending the release of an announcement to the market in connection with a capital raising. The trading halt is requested, as otherwise trading in AuStar Gold securities may occur in an uninformed market.

2. AuStar Gold requests the securities remain in trading halt until the earlier of the announcement to the

market or the recommencement of trade in AuStar Gold Limited securities on Friday,10 August, 2018.

3. AuStar Gold is not aware of any reason why this trading halt should not be granted.

Brent Hofman Company Secretary

