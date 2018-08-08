Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Austar Gold Ltd    AUL   AU000000AUL8

AUSTAR GOLD LTD (AUL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/07
0.006 AUD   +20.00%
01:47aAUSTAR GOLD : Trading Halt
PU
08/06AUSTAR GOLD : Appointment of New Director
PU
08/01AUSTAR GOLD : First Gold Processed From Rose Of Denmark Mine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Austar Gold : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 01:47am CEST

Market Announcement

8 August 2018

AuStar Gold Limited - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of AuStar Gold Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 10 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Security Code:

AUL

Issued by

Patrick McCarthy

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

8 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ALL CORRESPONDENCE TO:

LVL 6, 15 ASTOR TCE, SPRING HILL QLD 4000 T (07) 3319 4120 | E [email protected]

ABN 70 107 180 441

8 August 2018

Ms Charlotte Hope ASX Compliance Pty Ltd 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Ms Hope

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

The Board of AuStar Gold Limited ('AuStar Gold' or 'the Company') hereby request a trading halt pending the release of an announcement by the Company.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, AuStar Gold provides the following information:

  • 1. The trading halt is requested pending the release of an announcement to the market in connection with a capital raising. The trading halt is requested, as otherwise trading in AuStar Gold securities may occur in an uninformed market.

  • 2. AuStar Gold requests the securities remain in trading halt until the earlier of the announcement to the

  • market or the recommencement of trade in AuStar Gold Limited securities on Friday,10 August, 2018.

  • 3. AuStar Gold is not aware of any reason why this trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely

Brent Hofman Company Secretary

www.austargold.com

Disclaimer

Austar Gold Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 23:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTAR GOLD LTD
01:47aAUSTAR GOLD : Trading Halt
PU
08/06AUSTAR GOLD : Appointment of New Director
PU
08/01AUSTAR GOLD : First Gold Processed From Rose Of Denmark Mine
PU
07/27AUSTAR GOLD : Gild limited - further visible gold and high gold grades from dril..
AQ
07/26AUSTAR GOLD : Visible gold from drilling at morning star gold mine
AQ
07/26AUSTAR GOLD : Change of Auditor
AQ
07/25AUSTAR GOLD : Change of Auditor
PU
07/24AUSTAR GOLD : Update on Mining at Rose of Denmark Gold Mine
AQ
07/13AUSTAR GOLD : Interview with CEO Tom de Vries regarding commencement of mining a..
AQ
07/12AUSTAR GOLD : Interview with CEO Tom de Vries regarding commencement of mining a..
PU
More news
Chart AUSTAR GOLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Austar Gold Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTAR GOLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Tammo de Vries Chief Executive Officer
Ian King Non-Executive Director
Richard Valenta Non-Executive Director
Matthew Damian Gill Non-Executive Director
Brent Hofman Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTAR GOLD LTD-37.50%0
BHP BILLITON PLC10.80%127 369
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.32%127 369
RIO TINTO-0.48%90 316
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.60%90 316
ANGLO AMERICAN8.29%30 655
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.