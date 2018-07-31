Log in
AUSTEX OIL LIMITED (AOK)
AusTex Oil : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Richard Adrey

07/31/2018 | 04:57am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AUSTEX OIL LIMITED

ABN

42 118 585 649

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Adrey

Date of last notice

2 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

29 July 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 8,768,086 - Ordinary Shares

  • 5,000,000 - Ordinary Shares on the terms and conditions as approved by shareholders at the Company's 2014

    AGM (4,000,000 vested)

  • 10,000,000 unlisted options (exercise price $0.175 and expiry date 29 July 2019)

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

N/A - vesting of shares only

Number disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

No. of securities held after change

  • 13,768,086 - Ordinary Shares

  • 10,000,000 unlisted options (exercise price $0.175 and expiry date 29 July 2019)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Vesting of 1,000,000 Shares on the terms approved by shareholders pursuant to resolution 7 at the Company's AGM held on 29 July 2014

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

AusTex Oil Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
