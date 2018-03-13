Austral Gold Limited: Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2018) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") advises that effective 13 March 2018 the Company will change its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business to:

Suite 2, Level 10

70 Phillip Street

Sydney

NSW 2000

Australia

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco mine in Chile is operated with the Amancaya mine with processing of ore from both mines at a new agitation leach plant at Guanaco. There is significant exploration upside at and around both operations, with a new vein discovery at Amancaya. The Company also owns 70% and is operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website: www.australgold.com

