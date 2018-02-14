Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ finalises sale of six Asian retail and wealth businesses

News Release

For Release: 15 February 2018

ANZ finalises sale of six Asian retail and wealth businesses

ANZ today advised it has finalised the sale of its previously announced six retail and wealth businesses in Asia, allowing it to further focus on institutional and large corporate customers moving goods and capital across the region.

Originally announced in October 2016, ANZ has now successfully transferred its retail and wealth businesses in Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore to DBS Bank. ANZ also finalised the sale of its retail business in Vietnam to Shinhan Bank at the end of 2017.

ANZ Group Executive, International Farhan Faruqui said: "With the sale of these retail businesses in Asia now finalised, we can further strengthen our focus on supporting large corporate and institutional customers moving goods and capital across the region."

For media enquiries contact:

Stephen Ries; +61-409-655-551

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522