Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3D

01/15/2018 | 05:24am CET

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (the Company)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1

Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX

18 December 2017

Information about the change

ABN/ARSN11 005 357 522

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

On-market buy-back

  • 2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

    Column 1

    (Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)

    Column 2

    (Details of change to buy-back proposals)

    Rule 3.8A

    To be confirmed to ASX in an Appendix 3D prior to commencement of the on‐market buy‐back

    Each of UBS Securities Australia Limited (ABN 62 008 586 481) and Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Limited (ABN 65 006 276 795) have been severally appointed as a broker.

  • 3 Deleted 30/9/2001.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 1

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

  • 4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

    Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

    No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to A$1,500,000,000 in value

    No change.

  • 5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back

    N/A

    N/A

  • 6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

    During the period commencing on

    2 January 2018 and ending on

    21 December 2018.

    The buy-back may cease earlier if the maximum value of shares is bought back prior to the period end date. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

    No change.

  • 7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

All buy-backs

  • 8 Any other change

    N/A

    N/A

  • 9 Reason for change

    Brokers appointed to act on the Company's behalf

  • 10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3D Page 3

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

........................................................ (Company secretary)

Date: 15 January 2018

Print name:

Simon Pordage

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 4

11/01/2010

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 04:24:09 UTC.

