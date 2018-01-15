Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3D

Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
Changes relating to buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (the Company)
Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX
18 December 2017
Information about the change
ABN/ARSN11 005 357 522
On-market buy-back
-
4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number
|
No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to A$1,500,000,000 in value
|
No change.
-
5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
-
6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
|
During the period commencing on
2 January 2018 and ending on
21 December 2018.
The buy-back may cease earlier if the maximum value of shares is bought back prior to the period end date. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.
|
No change.
-
7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
All buy-backs
-
8 Any other change
-
9 Reason for change
Brokers appointed to act on the Company's behalf
-
10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
N/A
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
Date: 15 January 2018
Simon Pordage
