Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3D

Name of entity

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (the Company)

Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX

18 December 2017

Information about the change

ABN 11 005 357 522

On-market buy-back

Each of UBS Securities Australia Limited (ABN 62 008 586 481) and Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Limited (ABN 65 006 276 795) have been severally appointed as a broker.

No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to A$1,500,000,000 in value

During the period commencing on 2 January 2018 and ending on 21 December 2018. The buy-back may cease earlier if the maximum value of shares is bought back prior to the period end date. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

All buy-backs

Reason for change: Brokers appointed to act on the Company's behalf

