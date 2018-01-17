Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/17
28.36 AUD   -0.32%
06:24a AUSTRALIA AND N : Return of Capital - ANZPC
06:24a AUSTRALIA AND N : ANZ repayment of remaining CPS3
01/16 AUSTRALIA AND N : Appendix 3E
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Return of Capital - ANZPC

01/17/2018 | 06:24am CET

Notification of reorganisation of capital - return of capital (cash)

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Applicable security for the return of capital

ANZPC - CNV PREF 6-BBSW+3.10% PERP SUB NON-CUM T-09-19

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday January 17, 2018

Return of Capital amount per security

AUD 99.99990000

Effective Date

Tuesday February 13, 2018

Record Date

Wednesday February 14, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday March 1, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

ANZ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday January 17, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ANZPC

ASX +Security Description

CNV PREF 6-BBSW+3.10% PERP SUB NON-CUM T-09-19

Part 2 - Return of capital type and approvals

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the return of capital before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the return of capital.

Yes

2.1a Approvals

2.2 Is the return of capital a selective reduction of capital

Yes

2.2a Date of lodgement of +security holder

resolution approving the return of capital with ASIC

Wednesday December 20, 2017

2.2b Date that is fourteen days after date of lodgement of +security holder resolution approving the capital return with +ASIC

Wednesday January 3, 2018

Part 3 - Return of capital timetable and details

Is the date estimated or actual?

Actual

3.1 +Record date

Wednesday February 14, 2018

3.2 Does the +entity have quoted options on issue?

No

3.2a Last day for trading in pre-return of capital quoted options

3.3 Effective date. Trading in the re-organised +securities on an "ex return of capital" basis commences. If the +entity has quoted options, trading in the quoted options commences on a +deferred settlement basis. If the +entity's +securities are suspended from trading during this period there will be no +deferred settlement trading however ASX still captures this date.

Tuesday February 13, 2018

3.4 +Record Date

Wednesday February 14, 2018

3.4a If the +entity has quoted options, first day for the +entity to send notice to each +security holder, register +securities on a post-return of capital basis and send holding statements.

3.5 *Issue Date (Payment date). If the +entity has quoted options, +deferred settlement market in options ends. Last day for +entity to send notices to +security holders for quoted options they hold. Last day for +entity to register quoted options on a post-reorganised basis

Thursday March 1, 2018

  • 3.5a If the +entity has quoted options, trading in the options starts on a normal T+2 basis

  • 3.5b If the +entity has quoted options, first settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

3.6 Currency in which the return of capital is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

3.7 Return of capital amount per +security

AUD 99.99990000

Part 4 - Other +entity-issued +securities affected by the return of capital

4.1 Will the return of capital affect the exercise price of any +entity-issued options?

No

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Has the +entity applied for an ATO class ruling in relation to the return of capital?

No

  • 5.2 Source of funds for return of capital

    General corporate funds

  • 5.3 Further information relating to this return of capital

N/A

5.4 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 05:24:03 UTC.

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 20 349 M
EBIT 2018 10 881 M
Net income 2018 7 157 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,62%
P/E ratio 2018 12,24
P/E ratio 2019 11,94
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capitalization 84 199 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Technical Analysis Chart | ANZ | AU000000ANZ3 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.31%67 106
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD7.57%204 207
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 813
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.66%62 448
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK3.42%59 388
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE10.76%53 397
