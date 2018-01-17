Australia and New Zealand Banking : Return of Capital - ANZPC

Notification of reorganisation of capital - return of capital (cash)
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Applicable security for the return of capital
ANZPC - CNV PREF 6-BBSW+3.10% PERP SUB NON-CUM T-09-19
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday January 17, 2018
Return of Capital amount per security
AUD 99.99990000
Effective Date
Tuesday February 13, 2018
Record Date
Wednesday February 14, 2018
Payment Date
Thursday March 1, 2018
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
ANZ
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday January 17, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ANZPC
ASX +Security Description
CNV PREF 6-BBSW+3.10% PERP SUB NON-CUM T-09-19
Part 2 - Return of capital type and approvals
2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the return of capital before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the return of capital.
Yes
2.1a Approvals
2.2 Is the return of capital a selective reduction of capital
Yes
2.2a Date of lodgement of +security holder
resolution approving the return of capital with ASIC
Wednesday December 20, 2017
2.2b Date that is fourteen days after date of lodgement of +security holder resolution approving the capital return with +ASIC
Wednesday January 3, 2018
Part 3 - Return of capital timetable and details
Is the date estimated or actual?
Actual
3.1 +Record date
Wednesday February 14, 2018
3.2 Does the +entity have quoted options on issue?
No
3.2a Last day for trading in pre-return of capital quoted options
3.3 Effective date. Trading in the re-organised +securities on an "ex return of capital" basis commences. If the +entity has quoted options, trading in the quoted options commences on a +deferred settlement basis. If the +entity's +securities are suspended from trading during this period there will be no +deferred settlement trading however ASX still captures this date.
Tuesday February 13, 2018
3.4 +Record Date
Wednesday February 14, 2018
3.4a If the +entity has quoted options, first day for the +entity to send notice to each +security holder, register +securities on a post-return of capital basis and send holding statements.
3.5 *Issue Date (Payment date). If the +entity has quoted options, +deferred settlement market in options ends. Last day for +entity to send notices to +security holders for quoted options they hold. Last day for +entity to register quoted options on a post-reorganised basis
Thursday March 1, 2018
-
3.5a If the +entity has quoted options, trading in the options starts on a normal T+2 basis
-
3.5b If the +entity has quoted options, first settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
3.6 Currency in which the return of capital is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
3.7 Return of capital amount per +security
AUD 99.99990000
Part 4 - Other +entity-issued +securities affected by the return of capital
4.1 Will the return of capital affect the exercise price of any +entity-issued options?
No
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Has the +entity applied for an ATO class ruling in relation to the return of capital?
No
N/A
5.4 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary