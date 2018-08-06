Australian Potash Ltd Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.



Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC)



APC is focused on the production of the premium specialty fertiliser potassium sulphate ("SOP") from at Lake Wells in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia



SOP is used in the production of high value, chloride-sensitive crops such as fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts



- Being assessed for Development Approval by the EPA



- MOUs in place with two of China's largest agricultural companies for up to 200,000 tpa



- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.7m tonnes of SOP



- 280kms from bulk rail infrastructure with road access



- Not subject to Native Title



- Two stage development



o Stage 1: 150,000 tpa - CAPEX A$174m



o Stage 2: 150,000 tpa - CAPEX A$160m



- Project LOM NPV10 of A$500m and IRR of 33%



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5364781J







About Australian Potash Ltd:



Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC) is an ASX-listed Sulphate of Potash (SOP) developer. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Lake Wells Potash Project located approximately 500kms northeast of Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields.



The Lake Wells Potash Project is a palaeochannel brine hosted sulphate of potash project. Palaeochannel bore fields supply large volumes of brine to many existing mining operations throughout Western Australia, and this technique is a well understood and proven method for extracting brine. APC will use this technically low-risk and commonly used brine extraction model to further develop a bore-field into the palaeochannel hosting the Lake Wells SOP resource.



A Scoping Study on the Lake Wells Potash Project was completed and released on 23 March 2017. The Scoping Study exceeded expectations and confirmed that the Project's economic and technical aspects are all exceptionally strong, and highlights APC's potential to become a significant long-life, low capital and high margin sulphate of potash (SOP) producer.





Source:



Australian Potash Ltd





Contact:

Matt Shackleton Executive Chairman e: [email protected] m: +61-438-319-841