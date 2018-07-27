Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Bang Na Km12 Store in Thailand

NEWS RELEASE

July 27, 2018

AUTOBACS announces New store Opening； AUTOBACS Bang Na Km12 Store in Thailand

(Translation of major points of Japanese release)

July 27, 2018 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Shuhei Fukuda) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Bang Na Km12 Store on Friday, July 27, 2018.

This store in built near the entrance of the shopping mall scheduled to open in December 2018.

Overview of the new store:

Store nameAUTOBACS Bang Na Km12 Store Opening dateJuly 27, 2018. Location 888/8 Moo 1, Rachathewa, Bang Phli, Samutprakan 10540 Site Area 442 square meters Sales floor space 146 square meters Parking spaces 350 cars ※ Service bays 4 bays Opening hours 9:00am to 8:00pm Store holidayNo regular holidays Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.

※Shared with other tenants.

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.