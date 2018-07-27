Log in
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD
Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Bang Na Km12 Store in Thailand

07/27/2018 | 07:07am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

July 27, 2018

AUTOBACS announces New store Opening

AUTOBACS Bang Na Km12 Store in Thailand

(Translation of major points of Japanese release)

July 27, 2018 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Shuhei Fukuda) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Bang Na Km12 Store on Friday, July 27, 2018.

This store in built near the entrance of the shopping mall scheduled to open in December 2018.

Overview of the new store:

Store nameAUTOBACS Bang Na Km12 Store

Opening dateJuly 27, 2018.

Location

888/8 Moo 1, Rachathewa, Bang Phli, Samutprakan 10540

Site Area

442 square meters

Sales floor space

146 square meters

Parking spaces

350 cars

Service bays

4 bays

Opening hours

9:00am to 8:00pm

Store holidayNo regular holidays

Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.

Shared with other tenants.

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.

Disclaimer

Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 05:06:03 UTC
