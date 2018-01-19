Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Samut Prakan 4 Store in Thailand

NEWS RELEASE
January 19, 2018
AUTOBACS announces New store Opening；
AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4 Store in Thailand
(Translation of major points of Japanese release)
January 19, 2018 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Ratchata Suttapattanon) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4 Store on Friday, January 19, 2018.
Overview of the new store:
|
Store name
AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4
|
Opening dateJanuary 19, 2018.
|
Location
417/1 Sukhumvit Road, Pak Na m, Sub-district , Muang Samut P rakan District, Samut Prakan, 10 280 Thailand
|
Site Area
180 square meters
|
Sales floor space
39 square meters
|
Parking spaces
20 cars
|
Service bays
3 bay
|
Opening hours
11:00am to 7:00pm
|
Store holidayNo regular holidays
|
Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.
Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.
Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 06:14:09 UTC.