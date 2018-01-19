Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Samut Prakan 4 Store in Thailand

NEWS RELEASE

January 19, 2018

AUTOBACS announces New store Opening； AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4 Store in Thailand

ダミー

(Translation of major points of Japanese release)

January 19, 2018 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Ratchata Suttapattanon) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4 Store on Friday, January 19, 2018.

Overview of the new store:

Store name AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4 Opening dateJanuary 19, 2018. Location 417/1 Sukhumvit Road, Pak Na m, Sub-district , Muang Samut P rakan District, Samut Prakan, 10 280 Thailand Site Area 180 square meters Sales floor space 39 square meters Parking spaces 20 cars Service bays 3 bay Opening hours 11:00am to 7:00pm Store holidayNo regular holidays Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.