Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Autobacs Seven Co Ltd    9832   JP3172500005

AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD (9832)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Samut Prakan 4 Store in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:14am CET

NEWS RELEASE

January 19, 2018

AUTOBACS announces New store Opening

AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4 Store in Thailand

ダミー

(Translation of major points of Japanese release)

January 19, 2018 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Ratchata Suttapattanon) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4 Store on Friday, January 19, 2018.

Overview of the new store:

Store name

AUTOBACS Samut Prakan 4

Opening dateJanuary 19, 2018.

Location

417/1 Sukhumvit Road, Pak Na m, Sub-district , Muang Samut P rakan District, Samut Prakan, 10 280 Thailand

Site Area

180 square meters

Sales floor space

39 square meters

Parking spaces

20 cars

Service bays

3 bay

Opening hours

11:00am to 7:00pm

Store holidayNo regular holidays

Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.

Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 06:14:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD
07:14a AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces New store Opening； Samut Prakan 4 Store in Tha..
01/11 AUTOBACS SEVEN : Monthly Retail Sales Report (December)(PDF)
01/09 AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces Transfer of Store Ownership of a Subsidiary
2017 AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces Personnel Changes
2017 AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces Director Resignation
2017 AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces New store Opening; TAMAN UNIVERSITI Store in Malaysia
2017 AUTOBACS SEVEN : Presentation Materials （Results of FY March 2018 Q2ʌ..
2017 AUTOBACS SEVEN : Monthly Retail Sales Report (October)(PDF)
2017 AUTOBACS SEVEN : announces Personnel Change
2017 AUTOBACS SEVEN : Earnings Release "Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Mo..
More news
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 206 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 5 333 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,78%
P/E ratio 2018 33,73
P/E ratio 2019 29,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 181 B
Chart AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Autobacs Seven Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 9832 | JP3172500005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiomi Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Noritaka Hiraga Executive Officer, Head-Accounting & Finance
Teruyuki Matsumura Director & Senior Manager-Eastern Japan Sales
Isao Hirata Director, Head-Public & Investor Relations
Eiichi Kumakura Director & Senior Manager-Western Japan Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD-0.05%1 653
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC7.21%22 008
AUTOZONE9.79%21 363
CARMAX11.23%12 900
COPART, INC.2.62%10 251
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS14.25%8 417
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.