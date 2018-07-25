Autobacs Seven : announces New store Opening； Vibhavadi 32 Store in Thailand

NEWS RELEASE

July 25, 2018

AUTOBACS announces New store Opening； AUTOBACS Vibhavadi 32 Store in Thailand

(Translation of major points of Japanese release)

July 25, 2018 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and CEO: Kiomi Kobayashi), and its franchisee, SIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd (Representative Director: Shuhei Fukuda) announced the new store opening of AUTOBACS Vibhavadi 32 Store on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

This store is built in a shopping site with gasoline station operated by PTG Energy Public Company Limited.

Overview of the new store:

Store nameAUTOBACS Vibhavadi 32 Store Opening dateJuly 25, 2018. Location 1092 Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Site Area 180 square meters Sales floor space 20 square meters Parking spaces 20 cars Service bays 4 bays Opening hours 10:00am to 7:00pm Store holidayNo regular holidays Operated bySIAM AUTOBACS Co., Ltd.

